MURRAY — After last season’s disappointing outcome in which the Murray State men finished 13-13 on the basketball court, the prevailing theme during the offseason seems to have been for the team to become tougher.
If Monday night’s exhibition game with NAIA Brescia of Owensboro is any indication, the Racers appear to be well on the way to achieving that. Even when the Racers made mistakes, they were physical. Many of their players spent at least some time on the floor, scrambling for loose balls and seeking to cause mayhem as the Racers emerged with a 95-41 win at the CFSB Center.
“One thing (Head Coach Matt McMahon) has been preaching is don’t be soft,” said sophomore forward D.J. Burns,.one of several new faces this year after transferring from Southern University. He led the Racers in scoring Monday with 17 points but he also seemed to typify that toughness theme with 12 rebounds, nine of which were on the offensive side. “I love rebounds. Those are my coins and I did pretty well tonight but I could’ve had more coins.”
He explained the “coins” description.
“(Rebounds) is where you make your money and Coach tells us that you can actually be selfish with it. He said that’s the one place where you can be selfish is on the boards,” Burns said.
Continuing with the “no-playing-soft”theme was the play of guard Trae Hannibal, who transfered to Murray State during the offseason from South Carolina of the Southeastern Conference. He was the point of the Racers’ toughness theme, disrupting the Bearcats on numerous occasions.
“You can’t take anything for granted. That’s why we work so hard every day and I think it translated over really well to tonight,” said Hannibal, who scored seven points but added four steals, three rebounds and three assists to his worksheet.
For the game, Murray State forced Brescia into 25 turnovers. That led to 34 points.
“Defense is the key, simply because we want to get out and run in transition,” Hannibal added. “Defense is going to lead to offense. That’s what the coaches have been preaching to us every day. If we maintain our focus, we’ll be fine.”
Murray State did not waste any time in taking control Monday night, scoring the first 12 points of the game. The Bearcats actually did scratch to within 14-9 after that initial burst, but the defensive pressure and overall aggression of the Racers soon began exacting a toll as they grew the lead to 30-14 with 7:11 left in the first half. That led to another burst that sent the game to halftime with the Racers leading 49-20.
From there, the lead would reach as many as 60 points before ending with the final score as the Racers sent their fans home happy.
“First off, it was great to be in the arena with our fans” McMahon said of how fans had not been able to cheer in strong numbers last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. “I was really pleased with the effort and energy our players brought to the table and I thought they sustained that for 40 minutes and that has to be the foundation of our team.”
Backing Burns’ production were Murray State’s Preseason All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team selections, forward KJ Williams (16 points) and guard Tevin Brown (13 points), while forward Nicholas McMullen had 10.
Monday also saw history made at The Bank as Brescia Head Coach Sarah Gayler became the first woman to coach a men’s team in the NAIA. She spent the last two seasons with Milwaukee of the NBA and was part of the Bucks’ NBA title last season. Gayler also serves as the school’s athletics director.
