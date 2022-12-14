MURRAY — After being  physically manhandled by a technically-sound Bellarmine team Saturday in Louisville, the last thing Murray State’s basketball men needed Tuesday night was a repeat performance.

That is exactly what seemed to be happening with visiting Chicago State, long seen as among the worst NCAA Division 1 programs in the country but who clearly is determined to do something about that this season. In fact, for the first 20 minutes at the CFSB Center, things were actually worse than they had been Saturday.