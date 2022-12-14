MURRAY — After being physically manhandled by a technically-sound Bellarmine team Saturday in Louisville, the last thing Murray State’s basketball men needed Tuesday night was a repeat performance.
That is exactly what seemed to be happening with visiting Chicago State, long seen as among the worst NCAA Division 1 programs in the country but who clearly is determined to do something about that this season. In fact, for the first 20 minutes at the CFSB Center, things were actually worse than they had been Saturday.
Simply, the Cougars were out-toughing the Racers, beating them to almost every loose ball, scoring on second-chance opportunities, not to mention shooting better. So how in the world did the Racers manage to not only make a game of it in the second half, but actually come all the way back to complete the biggest comeback from a halftime deficit since the program moved to The Bank with a 66-65 win?
“It was defense,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team put itself in position with a furious rally from a 15-point halftime deficit —that was as large as 22 points in the first half — to get guard Rob Perry’s driving score in the final seconds for the Racers’ only lead of the night.
Murray State (6-4 ) held the Cougars (who are a deceptive 3-9) to only seven made shots from the field in the second half, while outscoring Chi State by a 39-23 margin.
Perry’s winning basket came on a night he did not have his usual shooting touch as he only had four points. That meant others had to make contributions and they came in droves.
Once again, the bench provided a big spark as guards Quincy Anderson, Justin Morgan and Braxton Stacker provided 12 huge points with Morgan getting three steals, Anderson three rebounds to match with the number of charges he took and four rebounds and a blocked shot from freshman forward Sam Murray II.
Meanwhile, the big scoring punch came from guard JaCobi Wood, who exploded for 20 points in the second half to end with a game-high 24. His conventional three-point play with 31.5 seconds left on a driving layup immediately countered what appeared to have been a dagger bomb from Chi State’s Elijah Weaver seconds earlier.
“My teammates were talking to me and telling me to keep it going,” Wood said, praising Prohm’s decision early in the second half to remove the starting five and insert an all-reserve lineup as a turning point in the game. “Those guys came in when their number was called and they stepped it up for sure.
“We just started off too slow, man! They were more aggressive than us and that’s why they had the lead for 39 minutes, but we played harder in the second half and (at halftime), we got together and said that we’ve got to compete and the guys took it to heart for sure.”
The other big player Tuesday was forward DJ Burns, who had a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, 11 of which were on the offensive side, and did his usual best to lead the team emotionally.
He was involved in a minor altercation before halftime that seemed to provide a spark to not only the team but the fans. He was called for a technical foul, along with a Chi State player,.
“Dominate,” Burns said of what he was thinking after the play in which he and several Cougars were fighting for a rebound and fell to the court. “I had to make my point. That was the point I had to make a statement and I felt like my teammates needed a lift.
“Credit to them, those guys came out swinging and that made me have to step up my game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.