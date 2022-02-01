MURRAY — A subject that has gained increased attention with Murray State men’s basketball fans in recent weeks has been the prospects of their team being ranked in various national top-25 polls.
With the Racers now 10-0 in Ohio Valley Conference play after a very hard-fought 77-66 win over Morehead State Saturday in Murray, many fans were believing that the revelations of Monday’s polls would, in fact, include the Racers. However, while the Racers did gain spots from previous weeks, they still fell short, earning No. 27 rankings in both the Associated Press and the all-important NCAA Evaluation Tool (known as the NET) that is used to determine the teams and seedings for the NCAA Tournament. Murray State was also 33rd in the coaches poll.
And while many coaches attempt to distance themselves from talk about rankings, Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon on Monday faced the issue head on.
“Some people say those rankings don’t matter. I think it matters a lot,” McMahon said near the end of the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley on FROGGY 103.7 FM. “It is incredibly difficult to get to that point in this league (the OVC has only had multiple NCAA Tournament teams in the same season twice).”
Of all the facts and figures, even rankings, being discussed with Murray State right now, McMahon said it is the NET that fans to which fans need to pay particularly close attention.
In 2020, The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee changed NET metrics to increase accuracy. It trimmed the number of metrics from five categories two with the Team Value Index (TVI), a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, particularly away from home, as well as an adjusted net efficiency rating, being the remaining measurements.
The adjusted efficiency is a team’s net efficiency, adjusted for strength of opponent and location (home/away/neutral) across all games played. For example, a given efficiency value (net points per 100 possessions) against stronger opposition rates higher than the same efficiency against lesser opponents and having a certain efficiency on the road rates higher than the same efficiency at home.
In 2020, the NET stopped using winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage and scoring margin in its determination.
“I mean, that is essentially how the NCAA Tournament field is put together and seeded,” said McMahon, whose team has beaten several teams that are within or near the top 68 ranked teams. This includes Memphis, who was ranked No, 9 in preseason polls before a rough start to the season but has started showing signs of perhaps becoming formidable once again.
UT Chattanooga, who the Racers defeated in December, is No. 38. However, this also works in the reverse as the Racers’ December loss to Auburn, currently No. 1 in the AP poll, counts as what it is known as a Quad 1 win for the Southeastern Conference’s Tigers, giving the Racers added clout as that is considered a “good win” for Auburn.
“I think it’s great exposure not only for our program but I think it’s great exposure for Murray State University on a national level,” McMahon said. “It’s great for recruiting and great recognition for this great university and we’re really excited about it.
“But we also know that you’ve got to keep winning if you want to see your name in those rankings moving forward. I think our guys are excited with where we’re at but there’s also a lot of getting better to do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.