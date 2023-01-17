MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm runs into an old nemesis tonight when his Racers meet fellow former Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont for the first time as Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball opponents.
It was Belmont that ruined the season for two of Prohm’s teams during his first tenure with the Racers in the mid-2010s, winning close contests in the championship game of the OVC Tournament. And not much has changed when it comes to how the Bruins operate.
“Belmont is as good of a 3-point attack team as there is in the country,” Prohm said Saturday, following his team’s 81-64 win over Illinois-Chicago at the CFSB Center.
Prohm is right, of course. The Bruins (13-6 overall) are No. 7 in the nation in 3-point percentage (hitting 40.1% a game) and 13th in made threes (averaging 10.1 a game). Both of those lead The Valley and are a big reason they enter tonight as the No. 2 scoring team in The Valley (74.3 ppg), only to current Valley leader Indiana State (78.8).
This is also a big reason Belmont finds itself tied with both Southern Illinois and Indiana State for first place in The Valley at 6-2. Belmont started slow, losing two of its first three Valley contests, but it has won five straight games since then.
Meanwhile, the Racers have a huge opportunity of their own as they are in a five-way tie for second at 5-3. However, while the Racers looked strong at times in the win over UIC, Prohm noticed a potential trouble spot.
“Too many uncontested threes,” he said of how the Flames were able to stay within as few as 10 points into the final minutes, thanks to hitting 11 bombs on the day, which is Belmont’s strength.
“I thought there were some good moments (including guards JaCobi Wood, a Belmont transfer no less, and Bryan Moore Jr. both scoring 21 points) and I thought our bench came in and did good things (outscoring the Flames 30-9), but we’re not consistent enough right now and that’s one through nine (the main players in a game). For us to compete in this league at the level you need to compete at for championships, we’ve got to be consistent one to nine, and we’re not at the level right now you need to win this league.
“I’ve said it for years, and everybody knows this, but when you’re competing for championships, you’ve got to win your home games and you’ve got to at least split on the road. Well, we’re plus one. We lost one home game (to SIU in December) and we won two on the road, so you’ve got to find a road win to get back that home loss against Southern Illinois.”
The Racers will try to get that win in a game set for an 8:00 tip tonight at the Curb Event Center in Nashville. Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Murray State assistant coach Kenny Roth will have the call on FROGGY 103.7 and this game can also be viewed on the CBS Sports Network.
