Wood vs,UIC

Murray State guard JaCobi Wood uses his left hand on a layup that produced two of his 21 points Saturday against Illinois-Chicago in Murray.Tonight, he returns to Nashville to face his former team, Belmont.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm runs into an old nemesis tonight when his Racers meet fellow former Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont for the first time as Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball opponents.

It was Belmont that ruined the season for two of Prohm’s teams during his first tenure with the Racers in the mid-2010s, winning close contests in the championship game of the OVC Tournament. And not much has changed when it comes to how the Bruins operate.