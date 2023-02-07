MURRAY — It is the nature of the Missouri Valley Conference. A team gets manhandled on the road by a good team, then immediately has to face another top-notch team at home.
Such is the situation for Murray State tonight in a men’s basketball contest with a Drake team that may be gaining a reputation as The Valley’s toughest team. The Bulldogs, tied for first in The Valley at 9-4 (19-6 overall) in conference play, come to Murray having won eight of their last nine games with the last two wins coming in double overtime.
The Racers, meanwhile, are entering tonight’s contest (set for a 7 tipoff) only two games out of first (13-11, 8-6 in Valley play), having only lost one Valley game in the friendly confines of the CFSB Center. They also are coming into tonight after their worst game of the season, a blowout loss Saturday at Indiana State in which the Sycamores set a school record with 19 3-pointers.
“This is a great opportunity,” Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm said Monday. “Once you go through the kind of adversity we did Saturday (a 99-56 loss in which the Racers trailed by as many as 40 points) … and this is what I tell the guys … this is a great character game for us, to see how we respond against a really good team. And we’ve played well at home.”
Except for a tight loss to Valley co-leader Southern Illinois in late December, the Racers have handled not only the conference’s best teams, but every opponent that has come to The Bank this season — 9-1. This includes co-conference leader Belmont, who the Racers defeated, 83-82, in a superb contest Wednesday. This is the same Belmont team that Drake hammered five days earlier by a shocking 18 points in Nashville.
That is also testament to the kind of team the Bulldogs are bringing to western Kentucky. Loaded with older, experienced players, the Bulldogs have recovered from being on the verge of losing contact with the Valley leaders earlier in the season to now justifying their pre-season favorite’s status.
It also could be said that the shoe is on the other foot for tonight’s battle. When these two teams met in Des Moines, Iowa in January, Drake was staring falling behind then-leader Indiana State by four games in the face with a loss. Playing with desperation, Drake had, hands down, its best game of The Valley season up to that point, punishing the Racers, 82-64.
That game also showed the Bulldogs’ depth. While preseason Valley Player of the Year Tucker DeVries, son of Head Coach Darian DeVries, had a solid game from his guard spot — 12 points, nine rebounds and three assists — guard D.J. Wilkins was 5-of-8 from 3-point range and had 17 points, while guard Garrett Sturtz had a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards. Burly forward Darnell Brodie, not seen as a big factor up until that game, was huge with 16 points and seven boards.
“When we played them, they were two-and-three in the league, but you look at them and they were the preseason number one pick in the league. Well, they were preseason number one for a reason,” Prohm said, also mentioning point guard Roman Penn, who had four points and four assists and also blocked a shot in the first game with Murray State.
“Roman Penn does it on both ends and that’s the step we’ve got to take. They’ve got eight seconds to go in the game (Saturday at Valparaiso) and he leaves his man to draw a charge on (likely All-Valley center) Ben Krikke, just a big-time play.
“You go down the line and those guys are 23, 24. They’re men and they’re playing like it and you can tell. They’re down 10 points at Valpo twice. They don’t call timeout because they know they’ve got an experienced team, a tough-minded team and they can go and win on the road in a tough environment.”
More telling of Drake’s toughness is that the Bulldogs beat Belmont 79-61 without Tucker DeVries on the floor. He missed that game due to a medical problem with an arm.
The Racers did get 20 points from guard JaCobi Wood in the first game with Drake, while point guard Brian Moore Jr. had 14 as he was starting to put together consistent outings at that point. Tonight should mark his seventh straight start.
To have a chance in this one, the Racers have to have more production from its inside players. At Des Moines, those positions only produced 13 points and the Bulldogs won second-chance points by a 16-2 margin and owned a 41-25 rebounding edge.
