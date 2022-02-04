MURRAY — Murray State’s men’s basketball team currently has a 13-game winning streak at the CFSB Center.
However, the Racers know all too well that Saturday’s opponent has a way of making things quire difficult. That opponent, Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville, made things very tough a few weeks ago, almost erasing a huge deficit before falling short by five points on their home court in Edwardsville, Illinois.
And a big reason for the Cougars’ play that day was the play of their best player, guard Ray’Sean Taylor, a redshirt freshman, who scored 24 points.
“What a great freshman!” Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon said this week. “And I’m happy for him. I like seeing stories like his. Last year, he tore his ACL and, sometimes, guys have a tough time coming back like that, but credit to him, he’s worked extremely hard because he’s one of the best players in our league right now.”
McMahon also said the Cougars possess good size at the 3, 4 and 5 spots with players who can either go inside or take the ball beyond the 3-point line. Taylor leads the Cougars in scoring at 17.6 points a game, while guard Shaun Doss Jr. backs him with 13 points a game and swingman DeeJuan Pruitt averages l0.3.
Saturday’s game is set for 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
