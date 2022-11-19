Wood vs. UMass

Murray State guard JaCobi Wood drives the ball against Massachusetts defender Noah Fernandes (11) Friday in Conway, South Carolina. 

 JOEL BEACHUM/ For Murray State Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. — The Murray State's men's basketball team's quest for a third-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Invitational will require an early wake-up call on Sunday.

After a day off from competition on Saturday, the Racers will return to the hardwood Sunday morning against Tulsa in a game set for a 9:30 tipoff. The game will also be televised on ESPNU. Murray State's first two games of the tournament have been aired on ESPNU as the program finishes a weekend of much national exposure.