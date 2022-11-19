CONWAY, S.C. — The Murray State's men's basketball team's quest for a third-place finish in the Myrtle Beach Invitational will require an early wake-up call on Sunday.
After a day off from competition on Saturday, the Racers will return to the hardwood Sunday morning against Tulsa in a game set for a 9:30 tipoff. The game will also be televised on ESPNU. Murray State's first two games of the tournament have been aired on ESPNU as the program finishes a weekend of much national exposure.
Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racer men's assistant Kenny Roth will have the call on FROGGY 103.7 with that broadcast starting at 9.
Both Murray State and Tulsa will enter Sunday looking to recover from heartbreaking ends to their games on Friday. The Racers (2-2) were beaten by Massachusetts on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, while the Golden Hurricane (2-2) fell just short of completing a second-half comeback from a large deficit in a three-point loss to Charlotte. Tulsa had a 3-point shot to tie the game miss at the buzzer.
Murray State clearly has made waves on the Atlantic Coast this weekend with a team consisting of only two returning players finding a way to defeat the nation's 24th-ranked team — Texas A&M — then lead most of the way Friday before UMass was able to recover from a 10-point deficit with about eight minutes left. A win Sunday would allow the Racers to leave Coastal Carolina University with a 2-1 mark in the tournament.
In a tournament full of bright spots for Murray State, Belmont transfer JaCobi Wood has shined brightest, scoring 23 points in the win over A&M on Thursday and 24 against UMass. Wood hit two free throws with seven seconds left to give the Racers the lead before UMass guard Noah Fernandes hit the game-winning bomb. Wood has hit 20 of his 21 free-throw tries as well.
Tulsa lost Friday to Charlotte despite a 12-2 edge in made 3-pointers. However, it was in the paint where the game was won as Charlotte outscored the Hurricane by a 48-14 margin. Tulsa had 11 made threes in an 85-69 win over Loyola-Chicago on Thursday.
