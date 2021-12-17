MURRAY — In meeting with the media, as well as in appearances in public the past three weeks, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Matt McMahon has discussed several topics.
One has been constant, and that is Saturday night’s encounter with Southern Conference power Chattanooga. Well, that game is now a little more than 24 hours away and it appears to be worth the attention.
That is because not only is it a big deal in Murray, it is going to be watched closely on a national scale. In ESPN’s power index, the Racers are No. 49 this week, while Chattanooga is No. 64, meaning that it is that national sports network’s belief that these two teams probably should be in the mix for NCAA Tournament bids later this season.
“They’re a top-three offensive rebounding in the country. When we went down to Memphis (a week ago today, resulting in a 74-72 Racers win), those guys were 11th. These guys are top three and they’ve got great size,” McMahon said after Wednesday night’s easy win over Tennessee Wesleyan in Murray. Meanwhile, Chattanooga dropped a 76-68 decision at Murray State’s Ohio Valley Conference rival, Belmont, in Nashville after a second-half rally fell short.
“From what I’ve seen so far, I think they have a fantastic team and they’re really well coached.”
The Mocs are 9-3 as they head into Saturday’s 7 p.m. tilt at the CFSB Center. They are the preseason favorites in a Southern Conference that is among the best mid-major leagues annually and has produced many big moments over the years in the NCAAs.
The Racers have already faced a Southern Conference team this season in East Tennessee State, who beat them at the Naples Invitational in Naples, Florida. ETSU employed a physical, slower style of play than the Racers prefer and won 66-58 on a day Murray State had a hard time finding the bottom of the net.
However, since then, Murray State has been a different team. It won its final two games in Naples, which included a come-from-behind victory over Colonial Athletic Conference favorite James Madison, who went on to defeat 2019 national champion Virgina.
Now, the Racers will face a Chattanooga team that McMahon said will play the same tough style as ETSU.
“They slow the game down and try to grind it out. They will be the most physical team we’ve seen so far, from what I’ve seen,” McMahon said, noting that, even though his team is rather short on height — only forward KJ Williams is taller than 6-9, where Chattanooga has four who are that height or taller — it has held its own with rebounding.
“It’s been one of our strengths as well and I’m looking forward to the matchup. Those are the types of games I look forward to. This is a team that is picked to win the Southern Conference and that’s a great basketball league and I’m really pleased with the growth and development of our team.”
Along with Memphis and the strong field in Florida, the Racers have met a strong Middle Tennessee team, who they defeated by six points a week before heading to Memphis. And speaking of the Tigers, they bounced back Tuesday from last week’s loss to Murray State by upsetting No. 6 Alabama in impressive fashion, perhaps making the Racers’ win over the Tigers look stronger.
The Mocs are led in scoring by a pair of guards, Malachai Smith (18.3 ppg) and David Jean-Baptiste (13.9 ppg). Kansas transfer Silvio Desousa (6-9 forward) provides a strong inside presence with 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a contest.
The Racers have four players averaging in double figures with Williams (17.6 ppg) and guard Tevin Brown (17.5 ppg) leading the way, with guards Justice Hill (11.6 ppg) and Trae Hannibal (10.7 ppg) providing backup.
