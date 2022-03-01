MURRAY — Murray State’s men’s basketball team stayed in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, but dropped a few spots on Monday.
The Racers will be in the No. 22 spot as they head to Evansville, Indiana, this weekend for the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. Murray State will play its first game Friday night.
Murray State’s drop came despite it winning both of its games last week. The first of those wins came in surprising fashion against a Belmont team that is not used to being beaten by very wide margins. Yet, it was Murray State, in front of a national television audience no less, inflicting a 76-43 defeat on the Bruins at the CFSB Center after Belmont had gained momentum and was receiving mention as a possible top-25 entrant this week with a win in Murray.
The Racers also escaped upset-minded Southeast Missouri Saturday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on a day road teams seemed to be an endangered species nationwide. The top seven teams in the AP poll all lost, all in road games, including No. 1 Gonzaga, who was beaten by West Coast Athletic Conference rival Saint Mary’s.
Still, Murray State was ranked in the top-25 for the fourth consecutive week. Saturday’s win also makes this year’s Murray State team the first in OVC history to end its conference slate 18-0; five other teams had finished unbeaten before this year.
