PEORIA, Ill. — Everyone will probably focus on Bradley’s late 3-point barrage as the biggest story in Saturday’s latest men’s basketball blowout loss for Murray State.
True, Braves guard Ville Tahvanainen went on yet another major bombing run against the Racers, hitting five of his six treys to end with a game-high 18 points in the late going of a 78-48 win at Carver Arena. However, a closer look of the game shows that things started coming apart for the Racers much sooner, more like the final four minutes of the first half as Bradley (who remained in a tie for the Missouri Valley Conference lead at 12-4 in league play, 19-8 overall) outscored the Racers 10-0 after the game was tied at 21-21.
Bradley then scored the first three baskets of the second half and never led by fewer than 14 points the rest of the way as the Racers (now 8-8 in Valley play, 13-13 overall) could not mount a charge.
“Again, our Achilles heel (the late stages of the first half),” said Racer Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team has now surrendered big scoring runs before halftime in each of the last three losses. That momentum then continues into the second half. “Maybe I should’ve called timeout when they went up five (at 26-21 on a conventional three-point play off a putback by forward Malevy Leons, after the Racers led much of the first half) but I let it go one more possession (which also resulted in a Bradley score and a seven-point lead).
“Our biggest thing is when we go down eight, 10,12, and you go into the half. Can you respond? Our response just hasn’t been very good and that’s on me for us not having the toughness and mental toughness that you need to get through those situations and that’s an area we have to address.”
Murray State has been seeing teams hammer them from 3-point range in these losses and it happened again Saturday. Bradley ended 12-of-22 from long range, with eight of those bombs being dropped in the second half.
Really, though, it was the Braves’ inside game that made the difference in this one and leading the charge was a player who was a non-factor in the teams’ first game this season at Murray, won by the Racers. Saturday, lumberjack 6’9” forward Reink Mast was his old self, ending with 14 points and he had help as 13 of the Braves’ first 16 points in the second half came from close range, leaving Bradley with a comfortable 50-32 lead. For the game, the Braves ended with a 32-13 edge in paint points.
Out of the gate, though, it was the Racers getting the best of the action, bolting to a 16-10 lead that was seeming very large as the Braves were the ones unable to find the mark from the field.
“The first 17 minutes, I thought we were terrific,” Prohm said. “We really competed hard and competed well and made tough plays, while capitalizing on opportunities.”
Guard Connor Hickman had 16 points as he scored several times from close range. Guard JaCobi Wood was the only Racer to score in double digits with 10 points.
