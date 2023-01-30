MURRAY — Tuesday night, Murray State played in about as good of a men’s basketball game as a fan could have wanted at budding Missouri Valley Conference arch rival Southern Illinois.
The only problem was the Racers came out on the short end of a four-point margin.
Saturday, they once again played in about as fine of a game as a fan could want to watch against a battle-hardened Missouri State team at the CFSB Center in Murray. In fact, this game was probably better played on both sides than Tuesday’s battle in Carbondale.
There was a big difference. The Racers won, 74-71, to move to 7-5 in Valley play, which is tied with Missouri State and others for fourth in the league.
“You’ve got to win your home games because this is such a tough league,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm. “Tuesday, (in a 68-64 loss) at Southern Illinois, we’re in a possession game and today ends up being a possession game, but I’m proud of our guys.
“They’re all tough. All of these games are hard, and we were fortunate that we were able to extend the lead at the end.”
Breathing room was not easy to find in this game as neither team could gain a significant advantage until the Racers finally put together a 7-0 run keyed by four straight possessions in which they scored on second-chance opportunities, an area the Bears otherwise owned. After the Bears had taken a 55-53 lead on an easy basket by forward Donovan Clay, Racer guard/forward Kenny White Jr. (back after a three-game absence due to legal troubles) scored on a putback of his own shot after going 1-of-2 at the foul line on the previous possession, to give the Racers a 56-55 lead.
White followed that with another 1-of-2 visit to the foul line, made possible after the Bears failed to secure a defensive rebound. Then came the two most damaging possessions of the run as forward DJ Burns got a three-point play off a turnaround jumper putback after his offensive rebound extended the possession. That was followed by guard Brian Moore hitting two free throws, again off a fumbled defensive rebound.
“Those were big plays for sure,” said Prohm, whose team was outrebounded (35-30 overall, 11-6 on the offensive glass) and was outscored 18-16 in second-chance points.
The Racers overcame that deficit by dominating the foul stripe. Murray State was a deadly 21-of-24 Saturday, while the Bears were only 10-of-15. The Racers also shot the ball relatively well from the field, hitting 47.1% of their attempts, well above what the Bears allow this season. One of the top defensive team in the league, Missouri State entered Saturday allowing teams to only score 62.2 ppg and make 42% of their attempts from the field.
Still, the Bears stayed dangerous until the end. After a jumper by forward Jamari Smith (16 points) gave the Racers their biggest lead at 66-58 with about 2:30 left, the Bears trimmed that to 66-62 with about 1:45 remaining. That is when Moore made what is becoming a patented play for him, making an aggressive drive to the left side and all the way to the basket to challenge the opposing front court.
He soared to the basket, then double-clutched in mid-air before softly laying the ball off the glass and into the basket for the biggest of his 17 points and a 70-64 lead with about a minute left. The Bears would cut the lead to three points twice before the final buzzer, but they could pull no closer.
“I had to bring that one out of my bag today,” said a smiling Moore, who has become one of the Racers’ most reliable weapons and is now a regular starter at point guard. “And I had to on that play. One of my former teammates (at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College) — Jonathan Mogbo (a 6-8 forward) — was on the other side and I just knew he liked to block shots, so I had to double clutch to get under his arm.”
Moore and guard Rob Perry (six rebounds) each had 17 points to pace the Racers, while Burns had 12 points and seven boards. Bears guard Alston Mason led all scorers with 22 points, while Clay had 14 points and six boards, guard Damien Mayo Jr. had 13 and Mogbo had a monster game with 10 points and a game-high 16 boards.
In the end, though, Burns said this was a matter of pride for the Racers, who had a late lead against league co-leader SIU but could not maintain it.
“Oh man! It’s real emotional. I’ll speak for the team when I say that we didn’t respond right and that’s a lesson to growing up,” said Burns, the only returning starter from last year’s 31-3 team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. “But we’ve got a lot of young guys on this team, and I was real hard on myself because, as an older guy, I need to do better.
“We gathered ourselves, made up for it and we had to respond. It feels great (to win) and it must mean you’re doing something right.”
