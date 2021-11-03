NASHVILLEAt the 2021 OVC Cross Country Championships, the Murray State men’s cross country team finished sixth at the Vaughn’s Creek Cross Country Course at Percy Warner Park in Nashville,  Tennessee.  

Senior Caleb Kawasaki led the Racers with a 27th-place finish in the 8k, crossing the line in  26:14.8. 

Following Kawasaki were sophomores Jorge Ruiz coming home 30th in 26:20.9 and Vicente  Correia, placing 37th in 26:42.2. 

Jordan Higgins was the fourth finisher for the Racers, coming in 47th with a time of 27:01.2, while  Nathan Quinn finished 56th in 27:39.9.  