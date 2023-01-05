MURRAY — Without starting forward Jamari Smith, Murray State seemed to be at a disadvantage inside against bigger Missouri Valley Conference opponent Bradley in a big men’s basketball contest at the CFSB Center.
The Racers seemed to respond by saying, ‘We’ll just see about that.”
Instead, it was the Racers dominating the inside, outrebounding the Braves and outscoring them in the paint in a 67-58 win that kept the Racers in a tie for second place in The Valley at 4-1.
Murray State (9-6 overall) finished the game with a surprising 39-32 edge on the boards that helped lead to a 36-22 advantage in the paint.
“Oh man! Heart wins. Heart wins any battle,” said Racers forward DJ Burns, who despite giving up two inches and some weight to Bradley forward Reink Mast, regarded as one of the top big men in the league, led the Racers with a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Meanwhile, Mast only scored three points and grabbed one board.
Burns, though, was only one of several heroes on this night as the Racers recovered from an eight-point deficit about midway through the first half to forge a seven-point halftime lead at 34-27. From there, the Braves (10-6, 3-2 in The Valley) cut the lead to one point on two occasions in the second half but could never get past the Racers. A big reason for this was the play of reserve guard Brian Moore Jr., who may have had his best game as a Racer with 10 points, a rebound and an assist each, while retrieving several big loose balls to end Brave possessions and give his team a chance to score.
“It felt amazing,” said Moore, who has had good performances away from The Bank but, until Wednesday, had never put together this kind of showing on his home court. “It’s a crazy atmosphere here. They love the Racers here and that’s one of the reasons I came here.”
Moore helped keep the Racers in front with a 4-of-4 effort at the foul line on a night they were a solid 20-of-24 at the stripe as a team. Guard JaCobi Wood had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists in a solid effort from the starting point guard spot. Starting guard Rob Perry was the fourth Racer to score in double figures as he also had 10 points to go with four rebounds and two steals.
Moore also helped the Racers continue to receive very strong play from their bench as fellow reserves Justin Morgan and Sam Murray II contributed strong minutes. And usual reserve, guard Quincy Anderson, was thrust to the starting lineup Wednesday and delivered seven points and four rebounds.
“This is a big win,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, quickly putting things into perspective. “But it’s only win and now we’re onto the next one.”
Guard Zek Montgomery led Bradley with 11 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.