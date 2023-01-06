MURRAY — After a 67-58 win Wednesday night over a Bradley team that was seen by many observers as being among the favorites in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm allowed himself to enjoy the moment … for a second.
“This was a great win. We beat a program that we have a lot of respect for, but it was a home game and we needed to take care of business and, after a tough start (trailing by as many as eight points in the first 10 minutes), we were able to respond,” said Prohm, whose team (9-6 overall and 4-1 in Valley play) outscored the Braves (10-6, 3-2) by a 20-7 margin to go into halftime up 34-27 at the CFSB Center.
Then, Prohm returned to reality.
Prohm was not trying to downplay the huge effort of his team to win this game with four players, led by forward DJ Burns’ double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
This is just how life in The Valley is, where every team around every corner poses a mortal threat. That is why this league is regarded as one of the top 10 in the nation year in and year out, having sent teams to the NCAA Final Four in the past. That includes Bradley, which went to the Big Dance in 1950 and again in 1954, both of which resulted in losses in the championship game.
This weekend, the Racers face their first Valley venture to the northernmost reaches of the conference — the state of Iowa — to face two such threats. Saturday, they face a Drake team that made headlines a few weeks ago by beating a Mississippi State team from the vaunted Southeastern Conference that was playing well at the time. The Bulldogs (11-5 overall) will enter Saturday needing a win to stay in The Valley race as they are now 2-3 in league play after a loss Wednesday at Southern Illinois at Carbondale, Illinois.
Meanwhile, the Racers remain in a three-way tie with SIU and Missouri State for second place. They are all continuing to trail Indiana State for The Valley lead with the Sycamores continuing as the only undefeated team in league play at 5-0 and owning a road win at Carbondale.
Murray State made that possible with a win Wednesday that was impressive on numerous fronts, but one area seemed to shine brightest. The Racers were outsized in this game and had to engage the Braves without one of their inside soldiers — forward Jamari Smith, who was out with an illness. Instead, Murray State did the unthinkable in this situation, out-rebounding Bradley (who was averaging four more boards than the opposition per game) by a stunning 39-32 margin, owning a 14-11 edge in second-chance points and, perhaps most surprising, beat the Braves by a whopping 36-22 in the paint.
Along with Burns, point guard JaCobi Wood joined the rebounding fight, snagging six boards to go with his 10 points. Guards Rob Perry (10 points) and Quincy Anderson (seven) each had four boards and guard/forward Kenny White Jr. claimed five to go with six points.
This also included the Racers’ bench players. Guard Brian Moore Jr., who had a huge game with 10 points, had a rebound. Forward Sam Murray II had two and guard Justin Morgan had three, meaning that every player that saw the floor for the Racers had at least one board.
And knowing Smith, whose bulk and ability around the basket was missed in this game, was probably not going to be able to play, the entire team knew it would take a huge effort on the boards, and that everybody would have to play a part.
“Just heart,” Burns said.
“We’re growing,” Prohm said. “We had a great devotional today about responsibility. You know, you cannot have responsibility in your life and nothing matters and you have no pressure, or you can own it, be a man and stand up to the table and have responsibility and what comes with that.”
Obviously, the Racers made the second of those choices on Wednesday.
Saturday’s game at Drake is set for a 5 p.m. tipoff in Des Moines. Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Murray State assistant Kenny Roth will have the action on FROGGY 103.7 with the game also slated to be broadcast nationally on ESPNU.
