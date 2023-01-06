White dunk vs. Bradley

Murray State guard Quincy Anderson (10) had a good view of teammate Kenny White Jr's dunk Wednesday night against Bradley defenders Malevy Leons (14) and Zek Montgomery at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — After a 67-58 win Wednesday night over a Bradley team that was seen by many observers as being among the favorites in the Missouri Valley Conference, Murray State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Steve Prohm allowed himself to enjoy the moment … for a second.

“This was a great win. We beat a program that we have a lot of respect for, but it was a home game and we needed to take care of business and, after a tough start (trailing by as many as eight points in the first 10 minutes), we were able to respond,” said Prohm, whose team (9-6 overall and 4-1 in Valley play) outscored the Braves (10-6, 3-2) by a 20-7 margin to go into halftime up 34-27 at the CFSB Center. 