Wood vs. Bradley

Murray State's JaCobi Wood collides with a Bradley defender as he tries to complete a layup during the Racers' 67-58 win in January at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAIVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — It is absolutely true that Murray State has hit a snag in its men’s basketball season.

After winning three of four Missouri Valley Conference games to pull within one game of the conference lead, the Racers have lost two in a row in about as bad a fashion as imaginable. First, Indiana State hit a school-record 19 shots from 3-point range in a 43-point win this past weekend in Terre Haute. Then, current league leader Drake came to Murray Tuesday night and looked the part of the team that was expected to rule The Valley this year with a 24-point win. 

