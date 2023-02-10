MURRAY — It is absolutely true that Murray State has hit a snag in its men’s basketball season.
After winning three of four Missouri Valley Conference games to pull within one game of the conference lead, the Racers have lost two in a row in about as bad a fashion as imaginable. First, Indiana State hit a school-record 19 shots from 3-point range in a 43-point win this past weekend in Terre Haute. Then, current league leader Drake came to Murray Tuesday night and looked the part of the team that was expected to rule The Valley this year with a 24-point win.
So yes, things are sour right now for the Racers. However, as has been shown by the schizophrenic nature of this conference, things can start turning the other way just as quickly. Murray State (13-12, 8-7 in The Valley) has a chance to begin that climb Saturday against Bradley at Carver Arena in Peoria, Illinois.
“That’s life,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, who is in the first year of his second stint as the Racers skipper. His first lasted four years and brought great success before he went to Big 12 Iowa State for six years. He first arrived in Murray as an assistant under Head Coach Billy Kennedy in the 2000s.
“I want us to go through adversity. I’ve been through it. I’ve been through this when I first got here (the Racers did not win an Ohio Valley Conference Tournament until his fourth season under Kennedy, 2009-10) and the best thing about this is what we get to find out who’s in the trenches and who can really be part of this thing, going forward.”
The most obvious problem facing the Racers is on defense, specifically with guarding the 3-point shot. Drake was 12-of-21 from that range in Tuesday’s 92-68 loss that marked Murray State’s worst home defeat since the 1950s. It was the second game in a row for the Racers to surrender 90-or-more points.
However, it is not like the Racers have been bad on defense all season. They started well, in fact, allowing only 63.8 ppg in their first five games, with two of those being skewed because they went to overtime. The last 10 games, though, has seen that number rise to 78.6 ppg, with only two games in which the Racers have kept opponents below 70.
So what was going right early in the season, which included what Prohm said was his team’s most complete game — a 67-58 win in early January against Bradley in Murray? For starters, the Racers outrebounded teams more often than not including the physical Braves — 39-32. Bradley also ended that game having shot only 34.2% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range.
The Racers also scored more points off turnovers (16-10) and owned a whopping 36-22 edge in paint points as foul trouble limited Bradley big man Rienk Mast to only three points and a single rebound.
Now, the Racers are facing a Braves team that has won its last five Valley games and is in a three-way tie or first with Drake and Southern Illinois at 11-4 (18-8 overall).
“They’re top three in (The Valley) in both (total defense — 62.1 ppg — and offense — 72.0 ppg) categories,” Prohm said, recalling the win in January. “Mast getting in foul trouble obviously helped but I thought we competed and played the game the right way and to beat them by seven, eight, nine, whatever it was, was a terrific win for us.
“On both ends, I thought we were balanced, but obviously they’re playing really well right now and that’s going to be a tough venue for us to play.”
Tipoff is set for 1 Saturday afternoon in Peoria. The game can be heard on FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant Kenny Roth on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.