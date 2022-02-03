MURRAY — If there is one thing that any Murray State fan understands about the Racers’ men’s basketball rivalry with long-time Ohio Valley Conference nemesis Austin Peay, it is that records do not matter.
And for tonight’s final OVC meeting between these two programs at the Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee, fittingly, one team’s record is significantly better than that of the opponent. Murray State enters 20-2 overall and a perfect 10-0 in OVC play, while seeming on the verge of a top-25 ranking nationally. Peay is 7-11 overall, 3-5 in OVC play.
But ... in recent games, the Governors are showing very strong signs of being capable of a big performance for tonight’s 7 o’clock tipoff. Peay has won its last two games in conference play, including a three-point victory against a Tennessee Tech team that gave the Racers all they could handle at Cookeville, Tennessee a week ago.
“Against (OVC power) Belmont, it was a three-point game with them with about a minute to go (before the Govs beat Tech and Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville),” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon of the Govs, who have played many of their non-conference opponents quite tough, including a 68-51 loss at Big 12 Texas Christian in which they trailed by nine points at halftime. TCU is 15-4 and coming off wins over top-20 programs Iowa State and Louisiana State.
“They’re hard nosed and they really defend you. They’re in the top four in most of the defensive categories of our league (Peay held a Tech team averaging 91 points on its home floor to only 55 in a 58-55 win) and they’ve had some offensive games where they could really get it going from behind the 3-point arc.”
The Govs are under new leadership this season with Head Coach Nate James, a disciple of Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski. In fact, James has involved in three of the national championships Duke has won under the man known to all as “Coach K,” including one as a player in 2001.
Duke has been known for its big men in the Coach K era and James appears to be following that blueprint in Clarksville. Peay’s center is 6-11, 270-pound freshman Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who McMahon predicts will be a focal point of the college basketball world the next few years.
“He’s a guy we’re going to be hearing a lot about,” McMahon said. “He is very skilled around the basket and can score with either hand. He’s very physical on the glass, just a really good player.
“I can’t believe a player of that size ended up in our league.”
Hutchins-Everett is the Govs’ leading scorer at 13.6 points a game and averages 7.4 rebounds a game. However, he is only one piece of the Peay puzzle.
Racer fans will remember junior point guard Carlos Paez, who though only 5-10, has a strong knack of getting inside the paint to either create his shot or pass the ball. He had some big moments in Peay’s 74-70 win over the Racers last season in Clarksville.
Another returner is 6-4 forward Elton Walker, who McMahon calls a “monster athlete” that is very dangerous on the offensive glass.
McMahon said there are some newcomers who bear watching as well and at the top of that list is 6-7 guard/forward Caleb Stone-Carrawell, who transferred from Charlotte and is the Govs’ second-leading scorer at 12.2 points a game.
However, there is another newcomer that will be watched very close as well, one who was in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight last season, 6-5 guard Tariq Silver, who was a big part of Oregon State’s big postseason run. He is averaging 10 points a game but decided to transfer to Austin Peay because he is a Clarksville native.
Tonight’s game can be heard on FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant Kenny Roth on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
