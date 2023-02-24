MURRAY —It may not seem like it was that long ago that the Murray State men’s basketball team was starting its 2022-23 season with its annual Racer Mania event at the CFSB Center. 

Now, Sunday’s regular-season finale is right on the door step and that means the final appearance for one of the Racers’ most beloved players. No, he has not played too many minutes during his time in Murray, but guard Rod Thomas is a name that will not be soon forgotten for Racer Nation. 