MURRAY —It may not seem like it was that long ago that the Murray State men’s basketball team was starting its 2022-23 season with its annual Racer Mania event at the CFSB Center.
Now, Sunday’s regular-season finale is right on the door step and that means the final appearance for one of the Racers’ most beloved players. No, he has not played too many minutes during his time in Murray, but guard Rod Thomas is a name that will not be soon forgotten for Racer Nation.
For Sunday’s home finale with Missouri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso, Thomas will be joined in the festivities by another player that has come to have the title of “fan favorite,” high-energy forward DJ Burns, who may or may not be playing his final regular-season contest at The Bank.
He is classified as a junior but is nearing the end of his fourth season of play, meaning, technically, he is actually a senior. Regardless, Head Coach Steve Prohm wants to see both players have the final home game of this season be one to remember for the right reasons, namely a win over the Beacons.
“If there is a game where we had 7,000 or 8,000, this is the one we need that,” Prohm said a few weeks ago, remarking how Thomas and Burns were part of last year’s 31-3 team that won the program’s fifth NCAA Tournament game. “Look! Those two were part of one of the greatest teams to come through this program so, off that alone, we need to fill The Bank.”
Burns was a starter for the ‘21-’22 team and quickly became known for his habit of encouraging the fans to make noise. He has still had that role this season, but he gave Racer Nation more reason to show their love when he pulled his name out of the transfer portal after entering it upon former Head Coach Matt McMahon heading to Louisiana State.
Prohm has sang Burns’ praises throughout the season, both for his toughness on the inside, as well as role as the spiritual leader of a Racer squad going through an, at times, tumultuous transition from the Ohio Valley Conference to the Missouri Valley.
“He’ll be honored and he wants to go through Senior Day,” Prohm said on Wednesday, adding that Burns’ future will be discussed after the season. Burns has an extra year of eligibility due to provisions the NCAA installed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. “But we’re going to make sure to get him his moment, especially with him being part of such a special team last year.
“(Racer Nation) should want it as well. It’s not like he was one of nine guys (who returned from last year’s team) and had four newcomers in. He was almost the odd man out and that can be very difficult and very challenging and I appreciate DJ for coming to work every day.”
Thomas, for all intents and purposes is the last man off the bench, but he has had Prohm’s respect since the day he began his second tenure as Racers coach. The Paducah Tilghman guard is one of the most respected players on the team. An example of why is how, in spite of his lack of playing time, he still participates in rigorous weight training during road trips and serves as an accountability partner, particularly to freshman guard Patrick Chew, who is redshirting this season.
“He’s just got great energy every day and he understands what Murray State is all about,” said Prohm, who has marveled at how fans respond to Thomas, going so far as to say “I’ve never seen anything like it,” and, ‘one of the first things I was told about returning to this job was Rod Thomas.”
“He’s seen a little bit of everything here. He’s seen great seasons but he’s seen tough years (including a 13-13 season in 2020-21). That gives him good perspective; he’s able to communicate with the guys, especially in a year like this where we’re kind of just bringing lumber to the block right now as we try to see how to build our foundation (in The Valley).
“He’s always upbeat. He’s also going to go into coaching and he’ll be a (graduate assistant) somewhere next year. He’s got a really bright future in coaching.”
Speaking of future coaches, managers have had a history of going into that profession. Prohm said he was one himself several years ago.
That is why he wants to make sure a senior member of this year’s manager crew — Trey Wilson — also gets his time in the spotlight on Sunday.
“Hey! I was a floor manager once, so you want to make sure you take care are of those guys the same way as we do our players,” Prohm said. “One thing we also take a lot of pride in is that a lot of these managers from here want to go into coaching and we’re able to find opportunities for them in coaching after college.”
Trying to ruin Sunday, though, will be a Valpo team that is the very definition of “dangerous.” The Beacons will come to Murray 11-19 overall and 5-14 (tied for sixth) in their first season in Valley play. However, many of those losses, including one to the Racers in overtime in early December, have been by close margins. The list of close losses also includes a three-point loss in double overtime to league co-leader Drake.
The reason the Beacons have been so competitive is that they have two players who probably should be All-Valley selections. One is 6-11 center Ben Krikke, who was basically unstoppable in the Racers’ 77-70 win as he scored 31 points. He also has help in forward Koby King, a dynamic scorer, who only had 11 in the loss to the Racers but has hit double figures in each game this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.