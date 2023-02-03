MURRAY — Suddenly, Murray State finds itself in the thick of the race for first place in the mighty Missouri Valley Conference men’s basketball standings.
Wednesday’s heart-stopping 83-82 win over Belmont at the CFSB Center pulled the Racers within one game in the loss column of both Belmont and Southern Illinois, as well as Bradley and Drake, as the Racers (13-10, 8-5 in The Valley) stare a trip to Terre Haute, Indiana in the face on Saturday to face an Indiana State team (15-9, 8-5 in The Valley) that, at one time, seemed poised to make a mockery of that race. The Sycamores started The Valley season 6-0 and were creating similar signals to the last time an Indiana State had such control over this conference.
Now, the Sycamores are in a four-way tie for second with the Racers, Missouri State and Northern Iowa. That means Saturday’s game at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute is paramount for both teams.
“It’s going to be a great test,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm earlier this week. (Indiana State Head Coach) Josh (Schertz) does a great job and I was kind of listening to him after (the Racers’ 82-73 win last month in Murray) and he didn’t think they played well here, so he’ll have them dialed in.”
One thing that was displayed in that game was both teams’ inability to make 3-pointers as the Racers were only 2-of-18, while the Sycamores were a miserable 5-of-30. Interestingly, Indiana State’s main weapon — guard Courvoisier McCauley — had a good day, going 5-of-10 himself. The problem was the rest of the team was 0-of-20.
“I think, between the two of us, we’re 10th and 11th in the league in three-point percentage. They may be a hair above us,” Prohm said.
Both teams are entering on rolls. Indiana State, after losing its next five Valley games in a row after starting 6-0, has won two in a row, while the Racers have played well in every game in winning three of its last four, a stretch that started with the win over the Sycamores in Murray.
Indiana State defeated UNI, 79-71 in Terre Haute, then went to Evansville and trashed the Purple Aces, 83-65. In both games, the Sycamores shot the ball well from three range, as did the Racers in the win Wednesday over Belmont. So there are signs that both teams are starting to find their stride with the long ball.
Saturday’s game is set for a 3 p.m. tip-off. Join Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Murray State assistant Kenny Roth on FROGGY 103.7 for the pregame show at 2:30. The game is also being televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.