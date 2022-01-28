MURRAY — With wins over several high-profile programs so far this season, as well as a blowout win at Ohio Valley Conference stalwart Belmont, a lot of attention has been placed on Murray State’s men’s basketball team.
However, there is another team that goes by the initials “MSU” that would probably like to argue that it deserves as much attention as the Racers. This would be Morehead State , who comes to the CFSB Center on Saturday, and the Eagles know that they can cause the Racers a lot of problems. Last year is evidence of this.
The Eagles swept the Racers in their two meetings last season and, while it can be argued that this year’s Murray State team is very different in makeup from the team that limped to a 13-13 mark overall and 10-10 in league play, many of the pieces that had that success for Morehead return. And it appears the Eagles, who stunned Belmont in the OVC Tournament title game in Evansville, Indiana, are determined to show that last year was not a fluke.
Heading into Thursday’s matchup at Southeast Missouri, the Eagles and Racers were the only OVC undefeated teams in conference play. They also have a win over mighty Belmont this season, having handled the Bruins by nine points in Morehead.
“They’ve got a really good team and they’re the defending champs for a reason,”said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon Thursday night after his Racers were able to emerge with a hard-fought 80-75 win at Tennessee Tech. “It’s a really exciting opportunity for our team, our program and Murray State University and I hope we have just a monster crowd.
“It should be the best atmosphere we’ve had at The Bank in a few years.”
Morehead boasts of several players that accounted for last year’s success, including 6-10 forward Johni Broome, who is leading the Eagles at 16.2 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. Another familiar face will be that of guard Skyelar Potter,who is averaging 10.7 ppg, while guard Ta’lon Cooper is good for nine points a contest. Newcomer Tray Hollowell is a guard averaging 12 points a game
The Eagles and Racers have also had common opponents in the non-conference side of their schedules this season, all of which resulted in losses. Morehead played both East Tennessee State and Southeastern Conference representative Auburn, now ranked No. 1 in the nation. The Eagles lost by 20-plus points at Auburn and fell by seven points to ETSU. The Racers were beaten by 13 points at Auburn and eight against ETSU, accounting for their only losses of the season.
Saturday’s game is set for a 4 p.m. tipoff.
