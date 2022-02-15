MURRAY — After entering the top 25 of men’s college basketball polls last week, Murray State learned Monday that it had made a jump in that short amount of time.
The Racers were placed in the 21st spot of the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was a two-point improvement from last week. In addition, the Racers also were advanced three spots to No. 21 in the USA Today Coaches Poll after being ranked 24th last week. This marks the first time since March 2015 that the Racers have been ranked in the top 25.
Murray State ensured that it would stay at least a second week in those polls by winning a couple of Ohio Valley Conference games last week in come-from-behind fashion. The Racers erased an early 13-point deficit Thursday night against Tennessee State in Nashville before coming back to win that game, 73-61. Then, the Racers used a dramatic late run to make a nine-point deficit disappear in a 57-53 win at Morehead State.
“It’s very exciting not only for our players but it’s great for our program and for Murray State University ,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon on Monday evening about the national attention. “This is the second team in over 50 years to be ranked in back-to-back weeks in the country so these guys are doing some things that have rarely happened here.”
The 24-2 start is eclipsed only by the 2011-12 team that started 25-1and won its first 23 games of that season. That team was ranked seventh in the AP poll, the highest any Racer team has been ranked nationally.
However, McMahon emphasized that, while the accolades are positives, they are not the most important thing for his team.
“There’s still a lot of work to do. I’ve told our players to enjoy the journey and understand the value of what they’ve done, but that can’t be the highlight of this season,” McMahon said.
As expected, Murray State had to withstand the best shots of both TSU and Morehead last week, and the new ranking served only to heighten those teams’ intensity. However, the Racers managed to, first, weather the storm, then persevered to win the games.
Murray State has now come back to win after trailing in the second half five times. Perhaps the most impressive of those comebacks was Saturday’s escape at Morehead, where the Racers trailed 49-40 with a little more than five minutes left and seemed to be in an insurmountable hole as they were not hitting shots, while the Eagles had found their shooting touch for a 6-0 run in a game where spurts were rare.
“The analytic sites (including one that sports entertainment ESPN runs) gave us a 9% chance of winning at that point, and it was easy to see why,” McMahon said. “We’re playing the team with the third-longest home winning streak in the country (20 games) and things were really stacked against our guys, but they found a way.
“I think you saw the character of our team and the toughness of our team in both games.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.