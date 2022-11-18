CONWAY, S.C. — After Thursday's upset of No. 24 Texas A&M, Murray State Head Men's Basketball Coach Steve Prohm said his players were having a fun time celebrating the win in the first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
There was the usual hooping and hollering and carrying on one might expect from a team that entered Thursday's game a 13-point underdog against a team expected to make a lot of noise this season in the powerful Southeastern Conference. It also marked Murray State's first win over an Associated Press Top 25 team since the memorable BracketBuster game of 2012 when the Racers handled No. 21 Saint Mary's, 65-51, at a raucous CFSB Center with none other than ESPN hoops guru Dick Vitale in the building.
Of course, that 2012 win was not an upset as the Racers, in Prohm's first season of what would be a four-year tenure, were ranked 16th themselves and having a dream season that would end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Marquette. That Marquette team was led by current A&M Head Coach Buzz Williams.
Add in the fact that this Murray State team (2-1), in Prohm's first season back on the Racer sideline, is still trying to gel into a cohesive unit with 12 new players, and the reasons for celebrating were many. However, celebrating must be short lived as the Racers have a tough assignment for Game 2 today at the HTC Recreation & Convocation Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University.
Standing in their way will be a Massachusetts team (also 2-1) that is also feeling really good about itself after pulling what many considered an upset of their own Thursday. The Minuteman, now coached by one of the most respected names in college basketball, Frank Martin, defeated Colorado by a 66-63 score, setting up today's encounter with the Racers that is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. tip.
"We'll enjoy this but, by 9:30 tonight, we've got to start getting ready for UMass," Prohm said Thursday during a postgame interview on FROGGY 103.7. "We got the toughness bracket."
Martin, who had very successful stops at both iKanas State and South Carolina, where he led the Gamecocks of the SEC to a surprising Final Four run in 2017, is known for "tough" teams. His teams are predicated on aggressive and physical defense that make life very difficult for the opposition when it comes to scoring. This was proven Thursday when the Minutemen held Colorado to only 34.2% from the field and 24% from behind the 3-point stripe.
This was the same Colorado team that stunned No. 11 Tennessee Sunday in Nashville only days after the Golden Buffaloes were beaten by a Grambling State team that is ranked as low as 300th in some national polls. Tennessee, meanwhile, had beaten the nation's No. 2 team, Gonzaga, by 20 points in an exhibition a few days earlier.
Meanwhile, UMass found the bottom of the net with much more efficiency, shooting 47.2% from the field, though the Minutemen were only 27.3% from 3-point range. Guard Noah Fernandes led UMass with 22 points and was 6-of-12 from the field in Thursday's win and received backing from guard running mate RJ Luis with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from three range.
"I know Noah real well. I recruited him when I was at Iowa State (where Prohm coached for six years after leaving Murray). He ended up going to Wichita (State), but you can tell (with UMass), you're going to have to make plays and match their toughness," Prohm said. "It's going to be the same thing as (Thursday). We just have to replay the script."
However, as today's game approaches, Racer Nation has to be feeling good about its own team's toughness. It was displayed in full against A&M, which plays a similar physical style to what is expected today with UMass, and thrived.
For the game, Murray State shot 50% from the field and a solid 45.5% from 3-point range. A big reason for this was the Racers' ability to get into transition as Murray Sate had 24 fast-break points to only 15 for A&M. However, even though the Racers did not trail at any time in Thursday's win, that did not mean there were no rough moments.
The most stressing of these came with more than eight minutes left after the Aggies cut what had been a 15-point lead to only 60-58 on guard Manny Obaseki's 3-pointer off a Racer turnover. Prohm said he was proud with how his team responded.
"The thing I'm actually most proud of is they had cut it to 60-58 and we'd two turnovers in their run and that's where I told them, 'Alright, what are we about here?' I challenged them and we go on a 10-2 run to get it back up to 10," Prohm said of the key run that was highlighted by bombs from forward Kenny White Jr. and guard Rob Perry.
He said that this was the kind of response Racer Nation has expected from its teams over the years.
"That's what we're trying to get to and (that type of response) is who we are here and what this program is about since I've been here under Coach (Billy) Kennedy, then obviously watching (current Louisiana State Head Coach Matt McMahon's) teams. We're going to defend, going to compete and play the right way and we did that."
Something else that has improved dramatically since an opening 91-68 loss at Saint Louis about two weeks ago is the Racers' ball movement. This showed in Saturday's blowout win over NAIA Lindsey Wilson when the Racers had 20 assists on 34 made baskets. Thursday, the Racers had 15 assists on 25 made baskets, against a team known for not allowing teams to operate smoothly on offense.
"That number was great and we shot it well from three," Prohm said, mentioning the Racers' 17 turnovers, where only six of those came in the second half and only two were committed in the final eight minutes. "But you look at that and say, 'Well, how many of those were unforced where we just made bad basketball plays?"
Even though the Racers committed six more turnovers, that did not translate to a strong gap in points off turnovers, where A&M only emerged with a 16-15 edge.
If the Racers are to continue their run, they will need more contributions like they had Thursday. Belmont transfer JaCobi Wood was outstanding with a game-high 23 points that included a 4-of-8 effort from 3-point range and 9-of-9 showing at the foul line. Tennessee Tech transfer White had 18 points, was 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-5 from the foul line. Queens University transfer Jamari Smith returned from a shoulder injury to score 17 points and was 6-of-9 from the field, while Stetson transfer Rob Perry had 12 points and, like White, grabbed six rebounds,
Murray State will face UMAss once again on a national television stage as ESPN2 will carry today's game. The game can also be heard on FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racer Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant Kenny Roth, starting with 1:00 pregame show from Conway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.