CONWAY, S.C. — After Thursday's upset of No. 24 Texas A&M, Murray State Head Men's Basketball Coach Steve Prohm said his players were having a fun time celebrating the win in the first game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

There was the usual hooping and hollering and carrying on one might expect from a team that entered Thursday's game a 13-point underdog against a team expected to make a lot of noise this season in the powerful Southeastern Conference. It also marked Murray State's first win over an Associated Press Top 25 team since the memorable BracketBuster game of 2012 when the Racers handled No. 21 Saint Mary's, 65-51, at a raucous CFSB Center with none other than ESPN hoops guru Dick Vitale in the building.