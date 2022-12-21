MURRAY — It is said many times that styles make games, in any sport.
Tonight’s men’s basketball matchup between Murray State and former Ohio Valley Conference foe Middle Tennessee seems to fit that description. One team is really good at limiting turnovers and blocking shots, while the other is really good at protecting the ball.
Therefore, something will have to give when the teams meet once again in a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
“They’re long and athletic at every position,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm of the Blue Raiders, who carry the same 7-4 record into tonight’s game as the Racers. “It’s going to be a great test for us.”
That MTSU blocks shots is not new information for Racer fans. The Blue Raiders had a block party last year in Murray, rejecting 10 shots by a Murray State team that eventually ended 31-3 on the season and having reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed. The Racers did prevail at the CFSB Center, though, by a 93-87 final score in a game that was very competitive from the opening tap.
That night, the Blue Raiders also displayed their ability to take the ball away, forcing the Racers into 16 turnovers that led to 17 points. As today dawns, MTSU is the 33rd-best team in the country at forcing turnovers and the 27th-best at blocking shots.
In other words, nothing has changed with the Blue Raiders since last season.
“So they turn you over and they block shots and the thing is they don’t do it with their (biggest players). They recover so well. You think you’ve got them beat but they recover and they’re on you very quickly,” Prohm said. “They’re going to pressure us. They’ll do some one-two-two (trapping press defense). They’ll do some one-three-one (trapping presses), so we have got to take care of the ball and we’ve taken care of the ball the majority of our games. We’ve had segments where we haven’t at times but we’re going to have to do that every time down the court and get a good shot too.”
Murray State has indeed protected the ball well so far this season. The Racers are averaging 11.3 miscues a game, while causing 11.7 each outing for opponents, resulting in a 1.1 assist-to-turnover ratio. Belmont transfer JaCobi Wood has settled into the point guard position for the Racers and is averaging 4.7 assists per game, while only committing 1.8 miscues a game.
Whether it is blocked shots or turnovers, the bottom line is that MTSU is taking the ball away from the opponent. Leading the charge on blocked shots is forward Teafale Lenard, who is typical of this team in that he is not very tall at 6-7. However, he has already swatted 23 shots this season (two per game).
MTSU is also averaging 8.7 steals per game and is scoring an average of 18.6 points off of turnovers. Guard Jestin Porter, 6-1, is the ring leader with steals, having recorded 19 this season, while leading scorer Deandre Dishman — 6-6 forward — at 12.5 ppg and Lenard are next with 17 apiece. The Blue Raiders have five players averaging more than eight points a game with 6-5 guard Eli Lawrence being the only other player in double figures at 11 ppg.
The Racers also will have to control the defensive glass as MTSU is averaging a whopping 12.1 offensive rebounds a game. On the other side, the Blue Raiders will have to contend with newly-named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week DJ Burns, whose specialty is the offensive glass. He is averaging 3.5 offensive boards a game but has had multiple games where he has ended in double digits in that category. He led the team last year in offensive boards, even outdoing OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams, who was very strong in that area as well.
Tonight’s game can be heard on FROGGY 103.7 with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley and former Racers assistant Kenny Roth on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.