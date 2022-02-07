MURRAY — Murray State’s 79-59 win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Saturday night kept the Racers perfect in Ohio Valley Conference play this season, while also increasing their win total overall (22-2) that is only matched by top-ranked Auburn nationally.
It also marked the 300th men’s basketball win for Murray State on its current home court — the CFSB Center — prompting a celebration the teams’ customary postgame handshake. Confetti rained down on the team and fans in the western end zone area as they took in a moment made possible by the Racers owning an 86% winning percentage since the CFSB Center opened in 1998.
“It’s a great credit to all of the players who have come through here, some really amazing coaches that have come before us. But the mainstay is the loyal fans, the ones that you see in the lower bowl that have been coming to games since they were kids, then were bringing their kids and, now, are bringing their grandkids,” said Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon, who was enjoying the moment himself, enthusiastically pointing upwards to children of his assistants for them to watch as the multi-colored pieces of paper showered down.
“It just shows you why it’s a special place.”
It is also a place that is bearing witness to another potentially special season for this program that could result in a top-25 ranking for the first time since 2015 sometime today. For that to be possible, stumbles are not an option and, as has been the case most of this season, the Racers were on sure footing against a Cougars team (7-16, 1-9 OVC) that gave them fits in the teams’ first game this season in Edwardsville.
After the Cougars cut an early 12-point lead to four, after the Racers (now 12-0 in OVC play) went scoreless for more than five minutes Murray State closed the first half on a 23-7 run that left it in charge of a 44-24 at halftime. A big reason for that surge was reserve guard DaQuan Smith, who scored all seven of his points in that span.
“It’s about being aggressive and finding openings in their defense,” said Smith, who contributed a nifty driving scoop layup and three free throws after he was fouled on an attempted 3-pointer that came after he blocked a shot. “Coach Mac is always telling us to bring energy, especially with our starters out when they’re a little fatigued and needing a boost.”
Smith’s contributions were part of another strong night for the Racer bench, which had 15 points between Smith, forward Nick McMullen (six, along with eight rebou8nds) and guard Trae Hannibal (two). However, the Racers’ starters were pretty good as well.
Guards Justice Hill and Tevin Brown tied for game-high honors with 18 points each, while forward KJ Williams added another double-double to his collection this season with 12 points and 10 rebounds and forward DJ Burns hit double figures for the second straight game with 11 points. Hill was particularly strong in the second half as he scored 11 of the Racers’ first 19 points to stretch the lead to 63-35 with about 14 minutes left.
“I’m just trying to bring energy to the team and be the point guard to get others involved. Then, when the opportunity presents itself, I can score too,” said Hill, who added seven assists and committed only one turnover on a night the Racers only had six as a team, while turning 13 SIUE miscues into 20 points.
There was a scary moment for Racer fans in the second half as Hill took a hard fall to the floor after being fouled on an attempted layup. He stayed on the hardwood for several seconds before walking off the court on his own power. The Racer bench was also without the services of forward Jordan Skipper-Brown Saturday after he injured an ankle Thursday in a win at Austin Peay.
McMahon said he is hopeful that Skipper-Brown can return to practice today.
