MURRAY — Sometimes, players of a team cannot wait for the first day of preseason practice. Other times, it is met with a less-than-enthusiastic attitude.
However, it appears the first of those scenarios was present at the CFSB Center Tuesday afternoon as perhaps the most mysterious team in the history of Murray State men’s basketball officially began preparations for its season opener. Only two players return from last season’s 31-3 squad that came within one game of the school’s first-ever visit to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament, a challenge made possible by the ever-present transfer portal.
None of that mattered Tuesday.
“My level of excitement right now? Eleven!” said one of the 12 newcomers to the Racers, guard Brian Moore Jr., answering the question in regards to a scale of 1-10. “It’s exciting man! We’ve worked all summer to get here. Now, we get to put all of the puzzle pieces together and see how we perform together as a group.”
Tasked with the job of finding where these pieces fit is someone who is very familiar with the Racer program, Head Coach Steve Prohm, who will begin his second tenure in that position in November. He also knows how to win in Murray, having also led the Racers to within one game of a Sweet 16 berth at the end of a 2012 season in which the Racers went 31-2.
Tuesday, as he met the media a few minutes before the first practice session began, Prohm said he is very happy with his place in his career right now. He spent last season away from coaching after he and Big 12 representative Iowa State mutually parted ways after he had led the Cyclones to the NCAA Sweet 16 twice after leaving Murray State.
“It’s great to be here, in this arena,” said Prohm, who is becoming the first coach in Murray State history to hold the men’s job on two separate occasions. “Obviously, there are a lot of great memories from the past and a lot of great memories in this building and I’m excited about starting the process to build more.
“But just being back in Murray man! I have a sense of peace here and I feel more like myself again.”
That process actually began several months ago. Once he filled not only the roster and his coaching staff, Prohm saw his players engage in numerous off-season workouts and, perhaps most important, team-building exercises that seem to have taken a group that barely knew one another and transformed it into a cohesive unit. Obviously, it has yet to be seen how this team will perform when the games begin, but he said building team chemistry away from the court was a huge first step in the process.
“We’ve tried to spend a lot of time with them as individuals with trivia nights and different things on campus, even some community service projects. But we’ve also tried to put them in situations to make them uncomfortable to talk to each other,” Prohm said, describing one such activity where each player, coach and staff member was asked to tell what amounted to their life story, including any not-so-good times.
“I went first and we went one through twenty-five and everybody shared what they’ve experienced and everybody learned what makes them click and that’s a building block that can’t stop now. Sunday nights, we’ve got to do things like that because relationships don’t come over a couple of months.”
Guard Quincy Anderson said Tuesday that the togetherness within his new team is unlike any he has experienced.
“I’ve had the chance to see what good chemistry looks like and what bad chemistry looks like. This group is as tight as any I’ve ever seen or been part of,” Anderson said. “It’s been like this from Day One. That’s a true testament to how close we’ve grown to be.”
Now, the basketball part begins. Prohm said Tuesday’s main emphasis would be installing a press offense with plays for inbounding the ball from underneath a basket on the list for today and full-court pressure defense being the main idea for Friday.
“The big difference now is everything is going to move a lot faster, so we’ve got to make sure we’re paying attention, getting extra work in the gym and getting in the office with a coach to watch film because it’s going to be different now. There’s obviously a lot more prep work involved.”
Murray State starts its first-ever season in the Missouri Valley Conference on Nov. 2 with an exhibition contest against Brescia at the CFSB Center.
