MURRAY — In mid-major men’s college basketball, there was not a better matchup in the country Saturday than Murray State’s anticipated meeting with UT Chattanooga.
Even better, the game matched the hype as Murray State, after struggling mightily during most of the first half, rode the hot hand of guard Tevin Brown to a huge second half and an impressive 87-76 win at the CFSB Center in Murray. Brown ended with 33 points that included a 7-of-14 performance from 3-point range as he countered UTC star Malachi Smith, who edged Brown for high-scoring honors with 36 points.
“Fun night of college basketball, and I’m not just saying that because we won. I thought you had two really good teams competing at a high level in which neither team would back down,” said McMahon, whose team moved to 10-1 on the season with its seventh straight win. The Mocs, favorites in the traditionally-strong Southern Conference, fell to 9-3.
“I’m just really thrilled with our players’ response. We always talk about ‘stay the course, play every possession.’ So we’re down 11 in the first half and I thought the way we closed the first half was key for us.”
Down 34-23 with about four minutes left in the first half, the Racers appeared to have met their match in the form of bigger and more physical UTC squad that had the game where it wanted. The Mocs prefer a slow tempo that allows for high-percentage shots, while using their size and physicality on defense to wreck the opponents’ rhythm, and both of those were being emphasized as UTC was hitting about 50% from the field, while the Racers were only connecting about 35% of the time.
But as they had done at the end of the first half against James Madison several weeks earlier at an event in Florida, the Racers clawed their way back into contention before halftime. Bolstered by bombs from Brown and guard Justice Hill, the Racers cut the lead to six before Brown gave the Racers the momentum with a 40-foot heave at the buzzer that found nothing but the bottom of the net to leave Murray State down only 37-34 at the break.
Brown stayed hot in the second half, draining four of his 3-pointers en route to 18 of his points.
“I think it really started clicking for me with the shot at the half,” said Brown, who talked about the early struggles from the field. “I mean, you’ve just got to stay confident and stay positive the entire time.”
As has been the case all season, though, there were multiple heroes Saturday. There was guard Justice Hill, who is now developing into a bona fide second threat, along with Brown, from long range, as he had 18 points, nine from three range.
There was guard Carter Collins, who steadily is making more and more big plays, such as the deflection to forward KJ Williams after Williams barely beat the shot clock with a rushed 3-point attempt with about nine minutes left. That allowed Williams, scoreless up to that point, to drive in from the left side for a two-hand dunk and a 65-61 lead.
And then there was Williams. Scoreless for more than 30 minutes, he finished strong, scoring eight points, while also grabbing five rebounds.
“Hey! We stay on KJ and tell him ‘the game is going to come to you. Don’t force it,’” said another hero from Saturday, guard Trae Hannibal, who has become a weapon from the bench and scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds,while having two steals.
“KJ will be fine.”
The Racers once again kept one of the top offensive rebounding teams from imposing its will as UTC, who entered ranked third in the nation in this category, could only muster seven, accounting nine second-chance points.
Meanwhile, Murray State had 16 and a big reason was forward DJ Burns, who had seven total rebounds but five of those were on the offensive side. Along with five points, he also had four assists.
In defeat, Smith was superb, going 14-of-17 from the field.
“Sometimes, you just have to tip your cap and outscore the others guys, but credit to him,” McMahon said of Smith.
