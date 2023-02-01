MURRAY —Over the past several years, it is likely that most Murray State fans will say that Belmont has replaced Austin Peay as the men’s basketball team they most wish the Racers can defeat.
Simply, until last year anyway, the Bruins from Nashville had been one major thorn in the side of Racer Nation. And what happened a few weeks ago in the Music City did not help Racer fans’ dislike of the Belmont as it quickly restored its mastery over the Racers at the Curb Event Center with an easy win after trailing big early.
Now, Belmont, tied for the lead of theirs and the Racers’ new league — the mighty Missouri Valley Conference — will make their visit to the CFSB Center tonight, and it is under some interesting circumstances. Belmont (14-6, 9-3 in The Valley) is coming off a surprisingly lopsided home loss Sunday to Drake, while the Racers (12-10, 7-5) enter this contest having won two of their last three outings and have looked good in the process.
Plus, the Racers are still in the race for a Valley regular-season championship, just two games behind the Bruins and co-leader Southern Illinois.
“Belmont’s a great program, Murray State’s a great program and this game has meaning,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm. “And you want to play meaningful games in February. This is a meaningful game to where you’ve got a chance to, if things hit right, to have eight teams separated by one game with seven to go, but we have to play our best game because you know you’re getting Belmont’s best game.”
That has been the case almost every time since Belmont and Murray State started playing as members of the OVC in the mid-2010s. Until last season, in fact, Belmont had beaten the Racers every time at the Curb Event Center in Nashville. The Racers had never swept the Bruins as well until beating their nemesis by more than 20 points both in Nashville and in Murray.
The Racers seemed on their way toward a second straight win on Belmont’s home court earlier this month when they held the high-scoring Bruins to only 11 points the first 12 minutes. Then, The Valley’s best offense came to life and kept rolling to an 80-65 win that featured the Bruins’ weapon of choice — the 3-pointer —as they hit 12 of their 29 attempts (right at their average of 41% per game) that night.
Since then, though, the Racers have played some of their best basketball, going 2-1 with very strong performances in home wins over tough Valley foes Indiana State and Missouri State. The one loss was on the road to SIU in which the Racers had the lead in the final minutes.
While Murray State was getting a hard-fought 74-71 win Saturday over Missouri State at The Bank, Belmont was 24 hours away from probably its worst performance in a while. The Bruins were beaten soundly — 79-61 — by a Drake team that was the preseason favorite in The Valley and, after some early struggles, is now only one game out of first.
Prohm, though, labeled that loss as an outlier performance.
“You don’t get beat at home by 18 and be a program like that and not be ready to respond,” he said. “But give Drake (without its best player, Tucker Devries, due to an arm injury) a lot of credit. I watched some of their offensive game clips and they did a good job of moving the basketball and attacking. Drake also plays drop coverage (on defense), which means you’re basically playing one-on-one with everybody.
“Last year, Belmont was a top-five team in the country in two-point (field goal) percentage and, this year, they’re one of the top three-point teams. Usually, when they are elite, it is when they have both, where they can go inside or outside. This year, it seems to be more threes, threes, threes, but they’re having a phenomenal year. They shot 30 against us but they shot half of those against Drake, and only made one (1-for-16 on Sunday).
“But you can’t give up 80 points.”
In Nashville, a player that never could ignite against Murray State last season — guard Ben Sheppard — did catch fire, hitting 4-of-9 from 3-point range for the bulk of his game-high 23 points. He had lots of help, though, with guard Drew Friberg going 4-of-6 from long range for 14 points and guards Cade Tyson and Ja’Kobi Gillespie both adding two bombs in scoring 12.
However, Prohm said it was an inside player — bulky forward Evan Brauns — who was the Bruins’ most important player. Along with scoring 11 points, he was a one-man wrecking machine for the Racer offense in the paint, blocking seven shots and altering several others. Murray State ended the night having missed almost 30 shots that were classified as layups.
Tip-off is set for 7 tonight at The Bank.
