DICKSON, Tenn. — The Murray State men’s golf team is set to host the MSU Invitational today and Tuesday at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee.
The schedule calls for 36 holes of play today beginning with an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Tuesday’s final round is set for 9 a.m.
The Racers are part of a field of 15 teams and 76 players that will tackle the Greystone course, a familiar track the Ohio Valley Conference held its championship at from 2010-2013. The Racers last hosted a regular season event at Greystone in 2013.
Coach Eddie Hunt sends out a starting lineup of: Avery Edwards, Connor Coombs, Austin Knight, Quinn Eaton and Tyler Powell with Walker Beck and Carson Holmes playing as individuals.
