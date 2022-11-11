MURRAY — After Monday night’s opening loss against what could be a very good Saint Louis team this season, Murray State’s basketball men resume their season Saturday night with their home opener Saturday night against NAIA Lindsey Wilson.

The Racers will be looking to improve in several areas from the performance in St. Louis on Monday. One of the areas most discussed in the aftermath is on defense as the Racers had little resistance to last year’s national assists leader, Billikens point guard Yuri Collins, who ended with 14 assists and no turnovers in SLU’s 91-68 win.