MURRAY — After Monday night’s opening loss against what could be a very good Saint Louis team this season, Murray State’s basketball men resume their season Saturday night with their home opener Saturday night against NAIA Lindsey Wilson.
The Racers will be looking to improve in several areas from the performance in St. Louis on Monday. One of the areas most discussed in the aftermath is on defense as the Racers had little resistance to last year’s national assists leader, Billikens point guard Yuri Collins, who ended with 14 assists and no turnovers in SLU’s 91-68 win.
However, while having 12 new players is obviously going to slow the process of establishing chemistry, the new Racers did have several good moments and stayed relatively close to SLU until the final 10 minutes.
Murray State was within only five points just before halftime when SLU went on a big scoring run to lead by 14 at halftime. Forward Jabari Smith scored 19 points for the Racers, while guard Rob Perry had 14 and forward Kenny White Jr. had 10. All three were not with the program a year ago.
Also, point guard Brian Moore Jr. had nine points off the bench and showed that he may be rounding into form after a preseason injury.
The Blue Raiders are 2-1 this season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the CFSB Center.
Enjoying one of the top home court atmospheres and advantages in all of collegiate basketball, the Racers are playing their 25th season in the CFSB Center, which has had the name on the arena since 2010. The Racers enter Saturday with an all-time mark of 302-49 (.860) in the place that has come to be known as “The Bank.” In the last five seasons, the Racers have put together a 68-7 (.906) mark. MSU enters the 2022-23 season with a 16-game win streak at home since their last loss against Eastern Illinois on Feb. 18, 2021.
Since a 2014 loss to Houston, the Racers have won their last seven home openers and are 83-14 all-time.
