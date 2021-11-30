MURRAY — Campbellsville guard Cameron Carmical opened Monday night’s men’s basketball game with Murray State with a steal and a score.
Teammate Darius Harding hit two free throws a few second later and gave the Tigers a 4-2 lead. And that was pretty much it as far as the highlights for the NAIA representative from central Kentucky.
The rest of the night was spent watching NCAA Division 1-AA Murray State score in a variety of ways as the Racers just missed the century mark in a 98-61 win at the CFSB Center that moved Murray State to 6-1 on the season.
And it was the night that newcomer DJ Burns asserted himself, scoring 17 of his 19 points in a first half that saw the 6-7 forward play well outside of the paint. At times, he was the point of a full-court press that led to 17 points and a 49-29 lead at halftime.
“I’m very comfortable in my role, and that’s be myself,” said Burns, who had five rebounds, three steals and one blocked shot. He then explained what “be myself” meant.
“My role is just being DJ. That’s bringing energy, toughness, those types of things that (Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon) asks for. I have a unique situation as a transfer (from Southern University), but everybody, my coaches and teammates, have told me, ‘just be yourself’ and the rest will take care of itself.”
Burns is fast becoming one of a plethora of instant-energy players on this team. Another is fellow transfer Trae Hannibal, a guard from South Carolina, who is becoming a do-everything player and did not change Monday.
Hannibal ended the night with 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals. Both Burns and Hannibal had big moments in the Racers’ wins last week over Long Beach State and James Madison at the Naples Invitational in Florida.
“We knew we needed to be aggressive and come in with a 0-0 mindset,” Hannibal said, admitting that he is having that he is having a lot of fun right now and it has shown in his play.
“Trae is a fun player to coach. You see how hard he plays and he’s blessed with athleticism and explosiveness, but he’s an unselfish player too,” McMahon said. “He does a little bit of everything, bur what he does is change the pace of play and, when we put him in tonight, he helped turn it into a 94-foot game, which is what we were wanting to do.”
Murray State ended the night with 66 points in the paint and most of the 31 points it scored off the Tigers’ 17 turnovers came from within that area. While the Racers’ vaunted outside game was not red hot (scoreless on seven attempts in the first half, in fact), it did finish strong at 5-of-12 in the second half with its expected threat from that range, guard Tevin Brown, ending his night 3-of-5 on 3-poiinters as he finished with a game-high 20 points.
Guard Justice Hill continued his strong play Monday as he tallied 15 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, most of which came on drives against taller players down low. Guard Jace Wallace led the Tigers with 15 points, while guard Darius Harding had 11 and guard Keaston Brown ended with 10.
