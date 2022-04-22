MURRAY — Murray State is slowly, but surely rebuilding its depleted men’s basketball roster.
Late last week, it landed its first player from the transfer portal since new Head Coach Steve Prohm returned to the position where he won more than 100 games in the early to mid-2010s before going to Big 12 Conference member Iowa State. This came after nine players either entered the portal or opted for the NBA Draft.
Wednesday night, it became known that a second player that had opted for the portal has also committed to the Racers.
This one is a player with whom Racers fans should be familiar too. It is Madisonville native Kenny White Jr., a 6-7 forward, who was a freshman last season at Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee Tech. WHOP in Hopkinsville was one of several media outlets that reported White’s transfer late Wednesday night.
White averaged 10.3 points a game for the Golden Eagles and will still have three years of eligibility remaining. Against the Racers, he scored 12 points, which tied for team-high honors in a 79-53 loss at Murray and had 10 points in an 80-75 loss to the eventual OVC regular-season and tournament champions at Cookeville,Tennessee.
Last week, the Racers learned that Quincy Anderson, a 6-4 guard from Minnesota State, was committing to the Racers, marking Prohm’s first acquisition since returning to the position shortly after former Head Coach and Prohm assistant Matt McMahon left Murray State to take the head job at Southeastern Conference representative Louisiana State.
Earlier, 6-7 starting forward DJ Burns, who had entered portal after Prohm was named Racers coach, chose to take himself out of the portal and return to Murray State next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.