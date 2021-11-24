NAPLES, Fla. — What a difference a day makes!
One day after playing one of its worst games imaginable, Murray State’s men’s basketball team returned to play in the Naples Invitational with a polar-opposite performance.
Where it could not find the proverbial backside of a barn shooting wise in Monday’s opening loss to East Tennessee State, the Racers almost could not miss in Tuesday afternoon’s second try in the event with Long Beach State. Murray State shot 50% from the field and, after hitting 6% of its three-point attempts Monday, cam back to hit 12 in a stunning 80-43 win whose winning margin was 16 points larger than the amount by which The Beach lost to No. 2 UCLA several days ago.
“I was thrilled with the way our players handled our meetings (Monday) night and (Tuesday) morning,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, who said his team was able to shoot the ball better against The Beach because it passed the ball better.
This was displayed in full during a first half that saw the Racers outscore The Beach 43-16.
“My favorite stat from that first half was that we had 13 assists on 16 made baskets. That’s why we were getting higher-quality shots, and the big thing was we were knocking them down today,” McMahon said. “I believe in our shooters and I believe in our ability to score the basketball and I was so happy to see us get back to doing what we were doing (entering the tournament).”
Murray State’s main weapons led Tuesday’s points extravaganza. Forward KJ Williams was 12-of-17 from the field in scoring a game-high 29 points that included a 4-of-6 showing from behind the three-point stripe. Guard Tevin Brown had 16 points as he regained his touch from behind the arc by shooing 4-of-8 at that distance.
“Just go out and play our game and play hard with toughness and unselfishness so we could come out and get the win,” said Williams of the mindset the team carried into this game.
He scored 14 of his points in the first half, hitting his first two attempts from the field, including a trey. Brown matched Williams in that frame and also hit his first two shots of the day, which had to be a sign for Racer fans that there would not be a repeat of Monday.
However, this was a multi-player effort and nowhere was that more evident than on the defensive side. The Beach, a team known for a fast-paced, high-scoring style, resembled Murray State from Monday from the field, ending the day a paltry 15-of-41 (36.9%) and only 8.3% from three-point range (1-of-12).
The Racers also wreaked havoc by causing 26 turnovers and turning those into 31 points. The Beach only had nine points off of 12 Racer miscues.
“We started off the game with (Williams and Brown) scoring really well, but I loved our defense. We were worried, coming into the game, because their transition attack is so good, so we wanted to make sure we got back defensively and got set,” said McMahon, whose defensive effort kept the Beach’s main offensive weapons —guards Joel Murray and Colin Slater— from igniting. “They came in averaging 33 points and we held them to just 14 and those two combined for 59 on UCLA (in a 100-79 loss), so that certainly puts fear in your eyes when you see that box score, knowing UCLA (coached by former Racer skipper Mick Cronin) is the second-ranked team in the country.”
Two of those players that provided defensive support were forward Nick McMullen, who came off the bench to score seven points but had five rebounds, most on the defensive end. Then, there was guard Trae Hannibal, who scored three points but also had five rebounds and four steals.
“I thought Trae made some unbelievable effort plays today,” McMahon said. “I mean, he was chasing down a pick-and-roll, guarded the ball and somehow stole the pass to take away a layup for them. He was all over the floor and impacted the game in so many areas other than scoring.”
Murray State now plays for fifth place in the event against defending Colonial Conference champion James Madison. That game tips at 1:30 this afternoon.
