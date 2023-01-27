MURRAY — Murray State knows it let a big opportunity slip through its fingers Tuesday night when it could not maintain a four-point lead late in the second half of a men’s basketball contest at Southern Illinois.
As far as Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm was concerned, it was not really about the fact that SIU is the co-leader in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference. It also did not seem to matter where the Racers stood within The Valley after the 68-64 loss at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois; the loss dropped Murray State to 6-5 in Valley play and 11-10 overall.
No, this was a win the team needed for itself, one that could prove they can win a big game on the road. It did not happen and, now, the Racers have to put Tuesday night behind them and prepare for another challenge from Valley member Missouri State on Saturday at the CFSB Center.
“Now, you really get your character tested Saturday because we’re playing as good of a defensive team as there is in this league and maybe the most athletic team in the league,” Prohm said of the Bears, who are coming to Murray at 7-4 in league play, good for a tie for third. The Racers are in a tie for fourth just one game back.
“It’s a tough league every night man! It’s kind of like (Kansas Head Coach Bill) Self says about the Big 12 (where Prohm coached six years at Iowa State after a successful four-year stay with the Racers). There’s nowhere to get healthy. You’ve just got to find your way through it.”
One thing the Racers have done so far in Valley play is, for the most part, defend their home court. Only a hard-fought, six-point loss to SIU in December blemishes the Racers’ home record this season and they headed to Carbondale earlier this week after perhaps their most impressive Valley performance so far, an 82-73 win over an Indiana State team that won its first six league games and threatened to run away from the field. That included a surprising win over SIU in Carbondale.
However, Missouri State comes to Murray a team with big plans as the Bears, while 11-10 overall are one of the teams tied for third in The Valley and have shown their worth by sweeping a Drake team that was the preseason Valley favorite and hammered the Racers a few weeks ago in Des Moines, Iowa.
Perhaps most daunting is that the Bears dominated the same Middle Tennessee team that easily defeated the Racers in December, and Prohm said MTSU is a good example to use when describing how the Bears play.
“Just from length and athleticism and their ability to switch players one through five,” he said. “They’re number one (in The Valley) in turnovers forced, number one in blocked shots. They really get after you. They’ll change defenses, going from man to pressing three-quarters to pressing full court, so we have to be very diligent with our attack.”
Missouri State holds opponents to only 62 ppg. However, the Bears are not exactly a prolific team on offense, averaging only 65.5 ppg. Interestingly, their top scorer — guard Chance Moore — is not starting for them, even though he averages 11.2 ppg. He is described as a 3-point specialist.
Prohm said 6’8” forwards Donovan Clay (10.7 ppg) and Jonathan Mogbo (7.9 ppg) must be handled on the glass with Mogbo averaging 6.2 rebounds per game and Clay averaging 5.7.
“We’ve got to keep them off of the offensive glass because they shoot a ton of threes (hitting on 33.3% of those shots) but they really, really dominate the offensive glass, so we have to match their toughness and physicality.”
