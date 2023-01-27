Smith vs. Domask

Murray State forward Jamari Smith tries to muscle a shot toward the basket against Southern Illinois defender Marcus Domask (1) Tuesday night at Carbondale, Illinois.

 DAIVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Murray State knows it let a big opportunity slip through its fingers Tuesday night when it could not maintain a four-point lead late in the second half of a men’s basketball contest at Southern Illinois. 

As far as Racers Head Coach Steve Prohm was concerned, it was not really about the fact that SIU is the co-leader in the rugged Missouri Valley Conference. It also did not seem to matter where the Racers stood within The Valley after the 68-64 loss at the Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois; the loss dropped Murray State to 6-5 in Valley play and 11-10 overall. 

