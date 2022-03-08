MURRAY — Fresh off regaining the Ohio Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament championship, Murray State returned to the top 20 of both the Associated Press and USA Coaches national polls on Monday.
The Racers, in fact, were sent back to the spot they occupied in both polls before being dropped out of the top 20 last week, 19th. They had dropped to 22nd in both polls.
This keeps intact a streak of the Racers (now 30-2) appearing in the top 25 slots as they have now been ranked for six straight weeks.
Murray State returned to the top 20 after surviving an incredible battle with defending champion Morehead State in Saturday night’s OVC title game in Evansville, Indiana. The 71-67 win gave Murray State its 18th OVC tourney title and comes in the school’s final year as a member of the OVC before heading to the Missouri Valley Conference next season.
It is still a bit of a mystery as to why Murray State dropped in the AP poll ahead of the OVC event. That drop to 22nd came after a second blowout victory over OVC rival Belmont, a team that rarely suffers such a fate, and a comeback win on the road against dangerous Southeast Missouri in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. That win also came on a day the top six teams all lost with all of those defeats coming in road contests.
The previous week had seen the Racers hammer longtime OVC rival Austin Peay in Murray, then have to get a conventional three-point play from OVC Player of the Year KJ Williams to escape upset-minded UT Martin in Martin, Tennessee. UTM finished behind SEMO in the OVC standings this season, adding to the mystery as to why the Racers dropped in the first place.
Meanwhile, the Racers continue to show strong in the College Basketball NET ranking that is used in forming the NCAA Tournament field. There, the Racers are 23rd this week.
