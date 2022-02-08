MURRAY — The last time a Murray State men’s basketball team was ranked in the top 25 of national polls was March 2015.
Those days are back. Monday revealed that not only were the Racers in the No. 23 slot of the Associated Press poll but the Coaches Poll also had them 24th. The Racers jumped from No. 27 last week in the AP poll and made a nine-point jump from 33rd last week in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Following Saturday night’s 20-point win over Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville at the CFSB Center, this topic was receiving much attention in the Racers’ postgame interviews, and, while they took the proverbial high road of stressing that it is not the biggest thing for them right now, they did address the issue.
“That’s not for me to decide (whether or not the Racers are ranked), but I have no control over it. In fact, I’m not going to be up late tonight worrying about whether we’ll be ranked or not,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, ahead of Monday, indicating that things were not going to change even if the Racers did jump into the top 25. “You’ve got to have this balance, and I’m not trying to give you the coach speak, but I think you can have the balance of enjoying this journey we’re on — and we have a special team — but you have to balance that with discipline and hard work, toughness, unselfishness and the time investment that it takes to be a really good basketball team.
“I think rankings are great and great for Murray State University and I think it’s great for our program, but our goal is to keep getting better as a team, period.”
This is McMahon’s third experience with the top 25 since coming to Murray State, first as head coach. He was an assistant to Steve Prohm when the Racers were ranked a program-highest seventh in the 2011-12 season and were ranked in the top 25 again in the 2014-15 season, also under Prohm. The Racers have now been ranked in a total of eight different seasons
McMahon’s players also do not seem to be looking at being ranked as something that will distract them from their work.
“I think, as a team, we’ve got to stay focused on our main goal,” said Murray State guard DaQuan Smith, who was not thinking of long-term things with his next statement. “That’s to win the next game.”
Point guard Justice Hill did admit that he sees being in the top 25 as a positive.
“For me, personally? It would mean a lot. We’ve put in a lot of work since the summer, so I think we’re deserving of the top 25,” he said.
