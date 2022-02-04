CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — With a little less than seven minutes to go in the game Thursday, it appeared long-time men’s basketball nemesis Austin Peay was up to its old tricks against Murray State at the Winfield Dunn Center.
For years, the Governors, particularly as a decided underdog, have been a tough out for the Racers in their Ohio Valley Conference wars in Clarksville. So, no one was surprised when the Govs were only five points out of the lead and seemed poised for a late run.
However, this year’s Murray State team is not on the verge of a national top-25 ranking or knocking on the door of the top-25 in the all-important NET that is used to determine the NCAA Tournament field for nothing. And the Racers rose to the occasion, limiting Peay to only eight points down the stretch, as they pulled away to a 65-53 win that kept them perfect in OVC play in their final visit to Clarksville as an OVC representative before moving to the Missouri Valley Conference next season.
The win gives Murray State a 31-30 series lead in games played with Peay at Clarksville and, as Head Coach Matt McMahon said in his postgame comments, was made possible because of the Racers’ defense.
“I thought our effort was incredible. We only allowed them 20 field-goal attempts in the second half and forced nine turnovers in the second half,” said McMahon, whose team moved to 21-2 on the season and 11-0 in OVC play, while the Govs fell to 7-12 overall and 3-6 in conference play.
“They were able to hit six (3-pointers) in the first half but they were only 1-for-6 in the second half and I thought we really made it hard for them to score. They only had 17 points in the second half and when you do that, especially on the road, you’re going to win most of the time.”
The game was tight early as the Racers went to halftime with only a 35-31 lead, but it appeared the Racers were gaining control of things in the early stages of the second half as they edged out to as much as a 12-point lead in the first five minutes. However, Peay was not ready to throw in the towel, scratching back with a 13-7 run that was capped by its only trey of the second half, a jumper from guard Drew Calderon that pulled Peay within 51-45 with 6:54 left.
However, from that point, it was all Racers. Forward KJ Williams responded with a medium-range jumper, followed by a layup from guard Tevin Brown to push the lead back to 55-45 with 6:07 left. Then, after Brown hit a free throw and guard Trae Hannibal bagged two freebies of his own, Brown made another layup to give the Racers a 60-45 lead with 4:03 left. Murray State would build the lead to 18 points — 65-48 — before settling for the final score.
Along with the Racers’ defense, Brown also came alive offensively in the second half, scoring 15 of his game-high 17 points in the final 20 minutes. He also finished the game with a team-high eight rebounds.
Point guard Justice Hill had 12 points and six assists, while forward DJ Burns, who had not been scoring many points in the past few games, returned to double figures with 10 points but also added seven boards, two assists and tied Williams for team-high honors with four steals on a day the Racers scored 25 points off 18 Peay turnovers.
“It’s fun,” said Burns, whose lack of production the past few games had been caused mainly by foul trouble. He finished Thursday’s game having committed only three fouls. “My teammates have displayed confidence in me and Coach Mac has allowed me to play with freedom.
“It’s just a matter of being where I’m supposed to be and not getting bored and moving on to the next opportunity. My team put me in good positions and I did what I was supposed to do.”
Also not overlooked by McMahon were the contributions of two bench players. Guard Trae Hannibal, who has been a live wire all season, once again played that role, scoring eight points, grabbing two rebounds and dealing out three assists. And forward Jordan Skipper-Brown only had three points but added four rebounds, two of which were offensive, and had two of the Racers’ 15 steals.
However, Skipper-Brown had to go to the bench in the second half with what was reported as an ankle injury. It is not known if that injury will result in him being sidelined for upcoming games.
