NASHVILLE — In 2012, it was Tennessee State that pinned the first loss of that season on Murray State’s men’s basketball team, after the Racers opened the season with 23 straight wins and entered ranked ninth in the nation.
Thursday night, almost 10 years to the day, it appeared the Tigers were going to rain on the Racers’ parade again. This time, Murray State was a few days removed from entering the national top-25 poll for the first time since 2015. TSU hit the Racers hard early and led by as many as 13 points in the first half,
Then, Murray State forward KJ Williams seemed to say very loudly, “Not this time TSU!”
Williams scored 31 of his career-high 39 points in a second half that saw the No. 23-ranked Racers roar back to win, 73-62, in their final visit to Gentry Arena as an Ohio Valley Conference member.
“I know I’ve said it a couple of other times this season but this was one of the great all-time performances in Murray State history,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon of Williams’ performance that helped push the Racers to a 23-2 overall record as they remained undefeated in conference play at 13-0. TSU dropped to 10-15 overall and 5-8 in OVC play.
“He carried us in the first half too,” McMahon said. “I told the guys at halftime that, if we didn’t have KJ in the first half, we’d be down 30.”
The Racers started slow in a very hostile environment that included the famed TSU Aristocrat of Bands playing their first game at Gentry Arena in two years. And the Tigers performed like a team that wanted to celebrate the occasion with an upset of the Racers.
TSU hit four 3-point shots in a first half that saw it take a 25-12 lead on a Kenny Cooper trey that forced McMahon to call his second timeout of the night. It was at this point, though, that the Racers began finding their footing on the defensive side of the ball and that helped them outscore the Tigers 17-11 to go to halftime down by only seven points.
Then, the Williams show started. The 6-10 junior started his binge with a conventional three-point play. Then, after former Racer Jalen Dupree’s follow bucket that put TSU up 40-33, Williams hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the lead to one.
Guard Tevin Brown’s follow bomb regained the lead for Murray State at 46-44 with about 13 minutes left. Then, after TSU temporarily regained the lead, Williams scored on the inside to regain the lead for good at 48-47 before he had another conventional three-point play that started a surge that would see the Racers outscore the Tigers by a 25-15 the rest of the way.
“I was seeing that we were struggling a little bit so I was picking up my teammates and just put them on my back,”Williams said after the game. “But credit to my teammates (for finding him with passes). We share the ball really well and I think we ended with 18 assists and just six turnovers tonight.”
The staple of this team, defense, was also a big reason for the turnaround as TSU began settling for contested 3-point shots in the second half as the Racers forced the Tigers deep into the shot clock on numerous possessions. TSU was only 2-of-11 from deep in the second half.
“I’m so proud of our guys. That’s as tough and hard-nosed a win as I can remember in a long time,” McMahon said. “I didn’t think we were as disciplined in our team defense in the first half and our help defense wasn’t as good as what it should be. I thought we were much more physical in the second half and quit giving up so many points in the paint.”
