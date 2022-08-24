MURRAY — Murray State men’s cross country team’s 2022 schedule covers four meets spread across two months leading up to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Oct. 28.
The Racers will run a 5k at the Belmont Season Opener to start the season at Percy Warner Park in Nashville, Tennessee, Sept. 2.
“For this first 5k race, my goal is for them to be able to finish feeling strong,” said cross country coach, Jordan Johnston.
From then on, the men will compete on 8K races to prepare them for the The Valley Championship. The Golden Eagle Invite will be their first championship distance race at Tennessee Tech, Sept. 16.
With the Tennessee circuit out of the way, the Racers will travel north to race at the University of Missouri’s Gans Creek Classic, Sept. 30, before topping off the non-conference season at the Bradley Pink Classic, Oct. 14.
“Mizzou is always a great opportunity because it’s a very big meet and the course is very well groomed,” Johnston said. “We also have a lot of athletes from that area so it’s always nice to go up there so their parents can watch them race.”
The MVC Championship will be held at the LaVern Gibson Championship Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.
“The course for this conference championship is going to be challenging, so I wanted to make sure the meets that we go to earlier throughout the year is challenging as well,” Johnston said. “We also changed the location of our workouts to try and mimic that.”
The NCAA Regionals will be held two weeks after the MVC Championship at Tom Sawyer State Park in Louisville. Qualifiers will compete at the NCAA Nationals at OSU Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma, Nov. 19.
The men placed sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, last year.
