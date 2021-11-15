MURRAY — Bellarmine entered Saturday night’s men’s basketball game at Murray State with a big reputation on the offensive side of the ball.
That is why Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon was preaching the importance of strong defensive presence against a team that is renowned for its sharp passing and screen game. Obviously, his Racers listened.
Even though the Knights kept the game within a reasonable margin for much of the night, their offense was held in check in a 78-59 Murray State win at the CFSB Center.
“I just loved our players’ effort tonight and I thought our defensive intensity and focus were really good,” said McMahon, whose team (2-0) allowed the Knights (0-2) to hit only 42% (21-of-50) of their shots from the field. However, it was the 18 turnovers that led to 26 points that had McMahon particularly pleased.
“It was the story of the game,” he said. “They’re so disciplined at the offensive end of the floor and they put you in difficult positions. Even when we got beat, I thought we had extra-effort plays that may have led to them taking an extra step with the ball and we got some steals that led to some runouts at the other end.”
McMahon said one of the biggest plays in the game came with about seven minutes left in the game when forward D.J. Burns got a breakaway dunk after he stole the ball at midcourt. That came as Bellarmine had a chance to cut into a 57-49 lead after the Racers had seized command out of halftime by continuing what became a 19-0 run that left the Racers up 38-26 after Bellarmine had led 26-19 with 4:41 left in the first half.
At that point, McMahon called a timeout for his team to regroup. The result was a 10-0 spurt to end the half with guard Justice Hill’s 3-pointer regaining the lead with 3:10 left at 27-26.
Forward KJ Williams’ inside score then built the lead to three points at halftime, ending a first half in which the Racers shot only 40% from the field and a surprising 3-of-15 in trey attempts.
However, McMahon said that he did not think too many of those long-range misses were on bad shots. He said the Racers were getting the opportunities they wanted, just not converting.
That changed in the second half as the shots that had not fallen in the first 20 minutes suddenly were finding the bottom of the net. Having a particularly good time in this regard was guard Tevin Brown, who ended 4-of-8 from 3-point range, all of those makes coming in the second half, and a game-high 29 points.
“We were getting open and getting easier shots,” said Brown, whose team was a solid 16-of-24 from the field (66.7%) in the second half. “Our screening was terrific and we started knocking them down.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.