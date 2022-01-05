MURRAY — Due to established protocols, Murray State men’s basketball game at Eastern Illinois that was originally scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed.
The new date for the Ohio Valley Conference game is Monday, Jan. 17, at Lantz Arena in Charleston, Ill., with a 5 p.m. tip off. Murray State Athletics made the announcement about Thursday’s postponement late Tuesday afternoon.
The Racer women’s game at EIU for Thursday will still be played with a 5 p.m. tip off.
