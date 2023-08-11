MURRAY — In Murray State men’s golf history, Coach Raymond “Buddy” Hewitt was known far and wide as the architect of the program from its beginning in 1961 and to when he retired in23-24 MG Schedule 2002.
Current Coach Jacob Miller announced that an annual home tournament “The Buddy” will be played Oct. 16-17 at the course Coach Hewitt helped establish, the Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course, home to Murray State Golf since 1983.
“My coach at Marshall University, Joe Feaganes and Coach Hewitt were dear friends,” Miller said. “He has many great stories of Coach Hewitt and their many decades coaching together. It is very satisfying that the idea of “The Buddy” has become a reality for our program. It’s important to honor those who came before us, because it reminds us that we play for more than just ourselves.”
Coach Miller approached Lynn Dowdy and Johnny Hewitt, Buddy’s children, about the idea of bringing a home event to Miller Memorial and naming it after their father.
“What an incredible way to honor the legacy my father left behind,” Dowdy said. “He was such a gentleman and would be humbled by this event being held in his honor. I was just a toddler when Dad started the program from scratch in 1961 and it was what our family’s life revolved around. To have a tournament named after him is the highest honor he could ever imagine.”
“Golf was always in our lives as Lynn and I grew up in Murray,” Johnny Hewitt recalls. “I remember Dad recruiting and building his program up and it was a lifetime labor of love for him. Lynn and I want to thank Murray State Athletics and Coach Miller for the making the inaugural “The Buddy” happen in October.”
Hewitt didn’t start his Murray State career on the golf course, but instead on the turf at Cutchin Stadium in the late 1940’s when he was a lineman on Murray State football’s Tangerine Bowl team of 1948 after the Racers won the first Ohio Valley Conference Championship. The Murray State Hall of Fame inducted Hewitt as part of the class of 1990 and in 2002, the Golf Coaches Association of America inducted him into its hall of fame.
Aside from coaching golf, Hewitt was a teacher in the Murray State department of health and directed the MSU intramural program. His relationship with Murray State athletics covered his entire adult life and long after his retirement in 2001. Buddy passed away at the age of 87 on May 16, 2015.
The Murray State men’s and women’s golf programs announced plans for a first-of-its-kind golf scramble that benefits both teams. Played at Miller Memorial Golf Course, the four-man scramble will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 and is set for a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start.
This newly-founded event offers a fun day on the course and a chance for golf enthusiasts to make a positive impact on Racer Golf.
Entry fee for a single player is $250 and $1,000 as a team. Teams can sign up by clicking HERE. The event will be limited to 36 teams.
