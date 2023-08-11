MURRAY — In Murray State men’s golf history, Coach Raymond “Buddy” Hewitt was known far and wide as the architect of the program from its beginning in 1961 and to when he retired in23-24 MG Schedule 2002.

Current Coach Jacob Miller announced that an annual home tournament “The Buddy” will be played Oct. 16-17 at the course Coach Hewitt helped establish, the Frances E. Miller Memorial Golf Course, home to Murray State Golf since 1983.

