HOPKINSVILLE — With increasing numbers of collegiate golf teams and conferences using match play, the Murray State men’s golf team continued to be part of this trend as they won the second Popeyes Battle of the Border Match Play title Saturday by a 5-4 final at Hopkinsville Country Club in Hopkinsville.
The Racers made it a come-from-behind victory after they trailed in four matches as the first eight pairings finished the first nine holes. With eight matches split and the score 4-4, the deciding point came down to the sixth pairing when Murray State’s John Buchanan birdied the 18th hole against Payne Elkins of Austin Peay to force overtime and then Buchanan won it with a par on the 20th hole.
