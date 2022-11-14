Wood vs. LW

Murray State guard JaCobi Wood (24) scores two of his 11 points Saturday night against Lindsey Wilson as teammate DJ Burns (55) trails the play for a possible rebound opportunity at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Even for someone not familiar with the game of basketball, it would have been easy Saturday night to notice Murray State’s ball movement against NAIA opponent Lindsey Wilson.

Sharp, crisp passes created good shot opportunities on seemingly every possession and resulted in 20 assists that helped the Racers shoot a solid 57.7% from the field overall and a blistering 60% from 3-point range in a 90-53 win that evened their record at 1-1 for the season. And for a veteran like Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, it made for a point of discussion during his postgame remarks.