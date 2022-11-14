MURRAY — Even for someone not familiar with the game of basketball, it would have been easy Saturday night to notice Murray State’s ball movement against NAIA opponent Lindsey Wilson.
Sharp, crisp passes created good shot opportunities on seemingly every possession and resulted in 20 assists that helped the Racers shoot a solid 57.7% from the field overall and a blistering 60% from 3-point range in a 90-53 win that evened their record at 1-1 for the season. And for a veteran like Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, it made for a point of discussion during his postgame remarks.
“I could noticeably see it tonight. Man! We did make a conscious effort of trying to share the ball and move the ball and for the ball not to stick somewhere for a long time,” Prohm said. “Now, were there some bad passes? Yeah. We also had several times where we moved it well and missed, but if they just do that, I can live with that.
“If we play the right way enough, something good will happen.”
The Racers played like a team with a giant chip on their collective shoulder Saturday as this marked their first game since a lopsided season-opening loss to a Saint Louis team that could be headed toward some big things this season. True, the Blue Raiders are not the caliber of Saint Louis (who remained 30th in the latest Associated Press poll Sunday) but the Racers’ play had to be encouraging to an appreciative crowd of 4,457.
Unlike their first appearance at The Bank in an exhibition matchup with Brescia, the Racers started faster Saturday. By the 12-minute mark, they had built a double-digit lead that was on its way to a 46-27 bulge by halftime.
It was freshman guard Justin Morgan that helped the Racers take command as he endeared himself to Racer Nation by draining two quick 3-point bombs upon entering the game from the bench. He ended with seven points, joining classmates Sam Murray II (six points) and Brandon Stacker (four points) as scoring the first points of their Racer careers.
“It feels amazing,” Morgan said of bringing the fans to their feet with his early bombing run. “I didn’t have a home gym (as he was home-schooled in Memphis), so having a home crowd like that was pretty cool.”
Saturday also gave Racer Nation the chance to embrace the efforts of forward DJ Burns, who became the emotional live wire of last season’s 31-3 team that won the program’s fifth game in an NCAA Tournament after transferring from Southern University. Known for his rebounding, particularly on the offensive side, Burns displayed an ability to score heavily Saturday, leading the team with 20 points, while missing a double-double by only one rebound.
“It was just my night (to score),” Burns said, sticking to the team-concept idea that he has expressed from Day 1 in Murray. “I just want to do what I can every night and control what I can control, but I just trust and believe in my teammates and coaches that they’re going to put me in the best position to win, whether that’s scoring or rebounding.
“It’s the same as last year. There’s more to the game than just scoring. There’s more to the game than just rebounding and more to the game than just assists. Whatever I need to do for this team to succeed is what I’ll do.”
Burns also expressed his disappointment about the results in last Monday night’s opener at Saint Louis, a 91-68 loss. He said he took this very personally and, as one of the main leaders of the team, he vowed such experiences will be minimal this season.
“It wasn’t a secret what happened, and I didn’t want it to be a secret and, as a team captain, I’m trying to make sure that it never happens again. I don’t do too much losing,” said Burns, who became a fan favorite of Racer Nation last season because of his high-energy positive emotion. It was rare to see him as serious as he was after Saturday’s game.
“It’s on me for these guys to know what it takes to get it done. At Murray State, we don’t do losing and never will.”
Guard Rob Perry had 19 points, which included a perfect 4-for-4 night from beyond the arc, while guard JaCobi Wood had 13 (going 2-for-4 from three range) and guard Quincy Anderson had 10.
