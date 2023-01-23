Moore FT vs. Ind State

Murray State guard Brian Moore Jr. prepares to launch a free throw Saturday during the Racers' win over Indiana State at the CFSB Center in Murray. Murray State was a sizzling 28-of-33 at the foul line, with Moore going 6-of-7 himself.

 CLAY WAGONER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — Only the strong survive in the men’s basketball crucible known as the Missouri Valley Conference and Murray State demonstrated some serious strength at a good time on Saturday.

Facing an Indiana State that has had the lead in The Valley standings much of this season, the Racers found a way to out-tough the experienced, battle-hardened Sycamores in an impressive 82-73 win at the CFSB Center that came on the heels of a forgettable Tuesday night against former Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont. The win kept the Racers (11-9, 6-4 in The Valley) only two games out of first place and in a five-way for third.

