MURRAY — Only the strong survive in the men’s basketball crucible known as the Missouri Valley Conference and Murray State demonstrated some serious strength at a good time on Saturday.
Facing an Indiana State that has had the lead in The Valley standings much of this season, the Racers found a way to out-tough the experienced, battle-hardened Sycamores in an impressive 82-73 win at the CFSB Center that came on the heels of a forgettable Tuesday night against former Ohio Valley Conference rival Belmont. The win kept the Racers (11-9, 6-4 in The Valley) only two games out of first place and in a five-way for third.
Indiana State (13-8, 6-4 in the Valley) dropped its third conference game in its last four outings.
“This was a great win, we beat a really good team. I’m really happy for our guys and I thought we responded well,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team promptly started the game by watching the Sycamores take a 16-6 lead before the Racers came back to take as much as a five-point lead before halftime. Indiana State went then on an 11-0 run that resulted in a six-point lead early in the second half.
From there, though, it was the Racers simply outfighting the Sycamores to regain the lead before doing what they had not done on several occasions this season, maintain control in the late stages of a half. As they entered the final five minutes, the Racers led 71-61 and, where they have surrendered big scoring runs to either be tired or even lose the lead, they only lost two points from that lead the rest of the way.
“I hate to say it, we’ve been there many times,” said Prohm, who did call timeouts earlier in this game and said that was because he believed he should have done that in previous games. “Maybe that might have killed those runs a little earlier.”
He was not waiting for a TV timeout with 3:44 left in the game after Indiana State had closed within 71-64. He said he wanted to his team to be absolutely sure of what it was going to do. It went to guard Rob Perry, who hit a tough 12-foot jumper to push the lead back to nine. He duplicated the feat on the next possession to keep the Sycamores at bay.
“It was beautiful to watch Rob play tonight because, the last couple of games, a lot of teams have been keying on him, so seeing him get back in the flow tonight was big,” said Racer guard Brian Moore Jr., who had a game-high 19 points, one ahead of both Perry and forward DJ Burns.
Moore, as he has done in several of the Racers’ recent games, provided a big spark after Indiana State’s big early start. He had a pair of conventional three-point plays to help the Racers begin punching back at the Sycamores. He also contributed to a huge night at the foul line for the Racers as they finished 28-of-33, compared to 12-of-20 for Indiana State.
Moore and forward Jamari Smith (12 points) were both 6-of-7, Perry was 6-of-6 and Burns was a solid 4-of-5.
“I feel like this was important for our self-esteem,” said Burns of the Racers, who seemed to have things in hand late in the first half Tuesday at league leader Belmont before the Bruins took the lead by halftime, then went on to lead by as many as 20 points in the second half before settling for an 80-65 win in Nashville.
Saturday, Burns also helped the Racers win the rebounding battle, 39-37, with 11 boards that allowed them to forge a 16-16 tie with one of the best second-chance-points teams in the league.
“We all know that we’re a good team. It’s just the question is, ‘How good can we be? Can we sustain 40 minutes?’ It’s the same thing that Coach has been preaching from the beginning of conference season and some games where we didn’t, so that kind of bit us in the butt,” Burns said. “In this game, even though we had a slow start, we sustained it for the majority of the game.”
Like the Racers, Indiana State had four players scoring in double digits, led by leading scorer Courvoisier McCauley, who was 5-of-10 from 3-point range for the bulk of his 19 points. However, he was the only Sycamore finding the range on threes as the team finished 5-of-30.
