MURRAY — Murray State Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of 6-8 forward Sam Murray II from Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, Mississippi.
“I am very excited about the addition of Sam,” Prohm said. “When we got the job, Sam was a player that we received calls that he would be a great fit here. He’s got great length, great size, great versatility and he can play a lot of positions. Sam is only scratching the surface of the kind of player he’s going to be. The state of Mississippi has really been good for this program over the years with the likes of Isaiah Canaan, Shaq Buchanan and KJ Williams and we’re happy Sam is coming to our program.”
Murray played a total of 72 varsity games for Harrison Central from 2018-22 and had per-game averages of 11.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots and he was a 70% from the field (284-406).
In 17 games of the 2021-22 season, Murray scored 17.9 points per game to go with 9.8 rebounds. He had a season-best 29-point game against Hazel Green (Dec. 4) on 10-of-20 from the field. Murray had seven games of scoring 20 or more points in his senior season and seven games of 10 or more rebounds with a season-high of 19 (Feb. 15) against D’Iberville.
With the signing of Sam Murray from Gulfport, the Racers have 13-straight years of having a player on the roster from either a Mississippi high school or junior college. The last season the Racers had no Magnolia State players was in 2008-09. Since that 08-09 season, MSU’s players from Mississippi have included KJ Williams (Cleveland), DaQuan Smith (Holly Springs), Devin Gilmore (Picayune), Shaq Buchanan (Madison), Bryce Jones (Jones County JC), Terron Gilmore (Jackson) and Isaiah Canaan (Biloxi).
