MURRAY — Murray State Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Prohm announced the signing of Rob Perry and Patrick Chew who join the Racers this summer in advance of the 2022-23 season when MSU begins play in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Perry transfers to the Racers from Stetson and has two seasons to play for MSU and Chew will be a freshman in the fall.
Rob Perry – G –
6-4 – Orlando, Fla.
Perry comes to the Murray State program after three seasons at Stetson where he became a 1,000 point scorer in 74 games for the Hatters.
In 2019-20, Perry earned Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Year honors while scoring 15.1 points per game and hauling in 5.1 rebounds. In the 2020-21 season, he scored 14.4 points per game with 79 assists. Limited to 14 games in the 2021-22 season, Perry still averaged 15.9 points per game. Perry scored 1,108 points with 44 games of double-figure scoring for the Hatters. His career-high scoring effort was 30 points on 11-for-18 shooting against Florida Gulf Coast in 2021.
Out of Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Perry helped his team to a 2018 Florida State championship. He was named Second Team All-State by the Florida Association of Basketball Coaches.
“My staff and I are really excited about the addition of Rob,” Prohm said. “He brings a great amount of experience and scoring to our perimeter. He scored more than 1,000 career points in less than three seasons at Stetson. Rob has a great feel for the game which will help him adapt during the transition. I can’t wait to get to work with him.”
Patrick Chew – G – 6-4 – Phoenix, Ariz.
Patrick Chew joins the Racers from Brophy College Prep in Phoenix, Arizona where his team was 25-3 in the 2021-22 season and made it to the semifinals of the Arizona 6A State Tournament and played in the state event for a second consecutive season.
As a senior in 2021-22, Chew scored 15.8 points per game, with 6.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game in 28 games. He was a 49 percent shooter from the field, 36 percent from the 3-point line and 75 percent from the free throw line. Chew helped the Broncos win the 47th annual Father Barry Christmas Classic in Sacramento, California, where he was named Tournament MVP.
Chew played three seasons at Brophy Prep and was a two-time Arizona All-State selection in 2021 and 2022. He was named Brophy team MVP twice.
Chew played AAU basketball with Arizona Select.
“I’m really excited about the addition of Patrick,” Prohm said. “Patrick grew up around our program and he understands the expectations at Murray State, both on and off the court and that’s very important in playing here. Patrick will provide great versatility on the perimeter with his size and skill set. I love Patrick’s ability to lead. I think he will have a great impact on this community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.