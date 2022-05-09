MURRAY — Murray State Men’s Basketball head coach Steve Prohm late last week announced the signing of Jamari Smith, who joins the Racers this summer in advance of the 2022-23 season when MSU begins play in the Missouri Valley Conference.
Smith comes to Murray State from Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina and has two seasons of eligibility.
“We are very excited about the addition of Jamari,” Prohm said. “He had an exceptional run at Queens culminating with being named a Division-2 All-American this past season. His basketball skill set and basketball IQ will give him a chance to make an immediate impact from day one.”
Jamari brings a lot of versatility to our team with the ability to score at all three levels.”
Jamari Smith – F – 6-8 – Jonesboro, Georgia
Smith joins the Racers after three outstanding seasons at Queens where he appeared in 82 games with 69 starts over three seasons.
Following the 2021-22 season, Smith was named to the NABC D-II All-America Team after he was honored as the All-South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year. Smith led Queens in scoring at 17.9 points per game and 7.1 rebounds per game. He was a 51% shooter from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and he hit 72% from the free throw line. Smith added 50 assists, 34 blocked shots and 38 steals. He scored in double-figures in all but one of 34 games and scored 33 points against Augusta in the NCAA Tournament when he was 12-of-22 from the field and 4-of-8 from the 3-point line to go with eight rebounds.
In 2021-22, Queens had a final ranking of No. 4 in NCAA D-II and went 30-4.
Smith scored 1,251 career points (15.7ppg) for 13th place all-time at Queens.
Out of Jonesboro, Georgia, Smith was the GHSAA Class-6A Player of the Year in 2019 and was named Georgia All-State by USA Today. Helping Jonesboro High School to 106 victories in four seasons, Smith scored more than 1,300 career points.
