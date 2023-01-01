Morgan lines one up

Murray State teammates Kenny White Jr. (13) and Quincy Anderson already seem sure that guard Justin Morgan (11) will hit a 3-pointer Sunday, as Head Coach Steve Prohm also awaits the result of the shot, against Evansville at the Ford Center in Evansville. Morgan had a career-high 15 points to lead the Racers to a win on New Year's Day.

 Stephen Furst/ Murray State Athletics

EVANSVILLE — Several hours after the arrival of the year 2023, Murray State’s men’s basketball team uncorked what probably could be described as a fitting scoring run against new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville.

The Racers opened their first game of 2023 with …. a 23-1 spurt. And except for a few nervous moments in the second half, that was pretty much the game as Murray State moved to 3-1 in Valley play Sunday afternoon with a 78-61 defeat of the Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4) at the Ford Center in Evansville.