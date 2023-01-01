EVANSVILLE — Several hours after the arrival of the year 2023, Murray State’s men’s basketball team uncorked what probably could be described as a fitting scoring run against new Missouri Valley Conference opponent Evansville.
The Racers opened their first game of 2023 with …. a 23-1 spurt. And except for a few nervous moments in the second half, that was pretty much the game as Murray State moved to 3-1 in Valley play Sunday afternoon with a 78-61 defeat of the Purple Aces (4-11, 0-4) at the Ford Center in Evansville.
“We had to bounce back,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team (8-6 overall) took a tough 63-57 loss to a strong Southern Illinois team Thursday night in Murray for its first loss in Valley play. “‘I’m really happy with this win. We came out and did a good job on the defensive side of the ball and, pretty much, put it out of reach in the first half but this was a win we had to get.”
Sunday was labeled “Black Out Day” at the Ford Center to coincide with the Aces’ black uniforms they chose to display. Unfortunately for Evansville, its offense had a blackout of another sort as the Aces did not score until forward Antoine Smith Jr., a 90% free-throw shooter this season, only could go 1-of-2 at the line with 13:41 left in the first half to end the shutout at 15-1. And this game got worse for the Aces before things began improving in the second half.
Murray State would stretch the lead to as many as 25 points — 37-12 — on a layup from freshman guard Justin Morgan with 2:23 left before halftime. Murray State would settle for a 41-21 edge at the break as its defense limited the Aces to only a 7-of-26 showing from the field (27%), while the Racers were hitting at a much better 48% clip (16-of-33).
Evansville played much better in the second half and actually won the final 20 minutes by three points. The Aces also made a couple of strong bids to make the Racers and their fans nervous, but each challenge was answered. First, the Racers built the lead back to 23 points after Evansville trimmed it to 49-35 in the opening five minutes. Then, the Aces closed within 12 points in the final three minutes only to have the Racers again stretch the lead back to a comfortable margin by game’s end.
This was a true team victory as the Racers had five double-digit scorers with Morgan leading a strong bench effort with a career-high 15 points. Guard Rob Perry (eight rebounds and three steals) and forward Jamari Smith both had 14 with guard/forward Kenny White Jr. finishing with 11 and reserve guard Quincy Anderson getting 10.
Prohm was also particularly pleased with one statistic in particular.
“We had fifteen assists on twenty-nine made baskets today and that’s much closer to where we’re wanting to be,” he said, after the Racers had only six on 19 makes against Southern Illinois. Murray State ended the game with a 38-22 edge in points in the paint, another testament to how its passing was producing lots of good scoring opportunities. “We want to be around 55% (in the assists-to-made-shots ratio), so that shows we did a better job with sharing the ball and moving the ball today.
The Racers also had only five turnovers, while scoring 13 points off 11 Aces miscues. Murray State had seven steals Sunday, with Perry and guard JaCobi Wood recording three each, helping lead to 20 fast-break points.
Guard Marvin Coleman and forward Yacine Toumi had 13 and 11 points each to lead Evansville.
