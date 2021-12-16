MURRAY — After a weekend that was full of drama, from the high of beating a highly-regarded Memphis team to the heartbreak of Friday night’s killer tornado in western Kentucky to even facing an illness with some players, the Murray State men’s basketball team was ready to return to the hardwood Wednesday night.
It took a while, but the Racers eventually found their stride against visiting Tennessee Wesleyan and quickly turned the game into a runaway affair. And it was a game where literally everyone contributed as Murray State crushed the Bulldogs, 118-48, at the CFSB Center in Murray,
“Just from the basketball side, I’m proud of our players for their grit, determination, toughness, that they played with. We haven’t been able to practice a lot because of illness, not COVID or anything, but just illness going around the community, so it was good to get back out there tonight and get our conditioning back,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon. “I think you saw some sluggish stretches there from us early in the game, but I thought our bench was awesome tonight. Their effort was there, the energy was there and they really executed well.”
McMahon said it was after the insertion of guards Trae Hannibal and DaQuan Smith, as well as forward Nick McMullen, that the Racers (9-1) began taking control against the Bulldogs (10-3).
At that time, the Racers were leading only 15-11 with about 13 minutes left in the first half. From that point forward, Murray State outscored the Bulldogs 38-14 to break the game open and lead by 28 points at halftime.
Smith, one of the returning players on a team that welcomed several newcomers, including South Carolina transfer Hannibal, had his best game of the season with 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four steals.
“It felt really good to do that. I’ve been working really hard,” said Smith, who has been steadily earning more playing time. He said it also helped that he made his first shot of the night, a 3-pointer that put the Racers up 22-11. “I think anybody that makes that first shot feels like they’re going to have a good night.”
“I hate to single guys out, but I was thrilled for DaQuan,” McMahon said. “He played with great, great energy. He was sprinting the floor. He was all over the court defensively.
“We had some guys in that plus-minus category (which measures overall point differential when players are on the floor) that were plus 30, plus 35, which is hard to do. When DaQuan was on the floor tonight, we were plus 60. That was his impact on the game. I was really happy for him.”
McMullen was not shabby in his own right, recording a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Hannibal ended his night with 18 points as the Racers’ bench contributed a whopping 77 points.
This included guard Jackson Sivills’ 12 points and guard Rod Thomas’ nine points. Those two combined to go 6-of-8 from 3-point range.
“I don’t know (if he has had a Murray State team have as many bench points), but it sure was fun to watch,” McMahon said of how the bench performers getting a chance to shine like this is payoff for the hard work they do every day. “Those guys do work hard. They’re part of our breakfast club like everybody else. Every morning, they’re there. They’ll be there (this morning), I guarantee it and that’s why they’ll keep getting better.”
The Racers’ stalwarts also were solid Wednesday as forward KJ Williams led the way with 19 points, while guard Tevin Brown, named Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday because of, among other things, his 22-point performance in the 74-72 win Friday night at Memphis, had 10.
Forward DJ Burns also just missed a double-double of his own as he scored eight points but had 11 rebounds, which included six on the offensive side, which is specialty.
Murray State was efficient on offense, shooting 60.3% from the field and a strong 41.9% on treys and had 27 assists.
