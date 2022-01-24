MURRAY — On a night where it seemed as if Ohio Valley Conference leader Murray State could not hit the proverbial broad side of a barn, one player was having no issues.
In fact, forward KJ Williams had a night to remember with 33 points on 12-of-17 shooting from the floor to go with 15 rebounds as the Racers shook off their shooting woes to OVC foe UT Martin, 74-66, at the CFSB Center in Murray to move the Racers to 17-2, 7-0 in OVC play, while UTM fell to 6-13 (2-5 OVC).
“It was just a matter of going in and playing aggressive,” said the 6-11 junior, who had his sixth double-double of the season and that was the 22nd of his career at Murray State. “Coming into this game, I knew I would have opportunities to get open shots and also to help my teammates get open shots.”
While his teammates were struggling (as the Racers ended the night 23-of-65 from the field for 35.4% and a disastrous 3-of-27 on threes, 11%). Williams did damage in two specific areas, in the paint and at the foul line, where he was 9-of-13 Saturday to lead a Racer team that struggled mightily at the charity stripe earlier in the season. Saturday’s 25-of-33 effort not only showed that the Racers have made improvement but it was a big reason Murray State remained perfect in OVC play.
“It was big tonight and I would add that our offensive rebounding was huge,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon, whose team not only had 17 offensive boards, it converted those into 14 points. “I don’t know how many we got on one possession (in the second half) ... was it five? That was huge.
“You’ve just got to find ways to win and our defensive effort was really good tonight.”
UTM was not able to take advantage of the Racers’ shooting woes because Murray State’s defense, strong all year, held its ground again. The Skyhawks were only 24-of-64 from the floor (37.5%) and were barely better from long range, 4-of-25 for a dismal 16%. And while the Racers’ shooting was rough, if was able to convert 15 turnovers into 20 big points, again with most of those coming on easy baskets at the other end or free throws.
“When it first started getting bad (especially after the Naples Invitational during Thanksgiving week in Florida), Coach Mac had everybody staying after practice for free throws, and nobody was talking,” said Murray State guard Trae Hannibal, who had 10 rebounds to go with five points off the bench and hit four free throws down the stretch as UTM tried to come back from as much as a 17-point lead in the final five minutes.
“He said we’ll need them when they count and yes they did tonight.”
Guards Justice Hill and Tevin Brown (also 10 rebounds) backed Williams’ huge game with 13 and 10 points, respectively, while forward Bernie Andre had team-high honors for the Skyhawks with 17 points.
