Editor’s
note:
As
of
press
time
Thursday,
this
game
was
still
scheduled
to
be
played.
However,
with
the
recent
surge
of
games
being
called
off
due
to
COVID-19,
it
must
be
noted
that
a
postponement
of
this
game
is
also
possible
between
now
and
Saturday.
MURRAY — After having their second game of Ohio Valley Conference play postponed Thursday, the Murray State men’s basketball team will seek to restart their engine Saturday afternoon against a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville program that has been anything but easy to crack over the years.
Since the Cougars came to the OVC in the early 2010s, they have given the Racers (11-2, 1-0 in OVC play) some very tough contests, including a pair of losses, on their home court, First Community Arena at The Vadalabene Center, in Edwardsville, Illinois. In 2013, the Cougars took a 65-60 win, then came back a year later and beat a Racers squad that eventually won the College Insider Tournament by a score of 67-60.
Last year, the Racers had no problems with SIUE in either regular-season contest, winning both games by large margins. However, this year’s Cougars team figures to be a more difficult challenge as SIUE stands 6-7, but has played its highest-level opponents very tough and Racers Head Coach Matt McMahon said his team is heading into Saturday fully aware of the Cougars’ capabilities.
“They were up 19 points at (Big East representative) Creighton (a perennial top-20 team) and should have won the game,” McMahon said on Monday night’s edition of the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7. “Creighton came back and was able to get it done (70-65 on Nov. 27 in Omaha, Nebraska) but (SIUE) led the majority of the game. They’re a very talented team.”
SIUE will enter Saturday’s game having won four of its last six games, but the Cougars will be taking the court for the first time in three weeks. SIUE has had several games postponed or canceled altogether due to having to undergo health and safety protocols caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In that stretch, SIUE defeated Purdue Fort Wayne and Kansas City in Edwardsville. The Cougars’ last outing resulted in an 84-56 loss at South Alabama, who has made several visits to the NCAA Tournament over the years. SIUE was also very competitive with Big East representative Marquette before falling by 11 points in Milwaukee.
The Cougars were 9-17 overall last season and 7-12 in OVC play but McMahon said their makeup has changed dramatically this season, thanks to the presence of freshman guard Ray’san Taylor, who is averaging 17.3 points per game and 5.5 rebounds per game.
“He’s one of the better players in our league, period, regardless of class, size, whatever,” McMahon said. “Ray Taylor can really score and he has great size at the guard position (6-1) and does a little bit of everything for their team.
“They will be coming off of having three weeks off, where they haven’t played a game, so I’m not sure how all that works with their practice time. Hopefully, we get to find out about 3 o’clock on Saturday.”
The Racers are in the midst of an unscheduled break of their own after Thursday’s game at EIU was called off on Tuesday because of a COVID situation within the Panthers’ game. That marks the second straight game the Racers have had postponed due to COVID protocols; this past Saturday’s contest with Tennessee Tech in Murray had to also be scrapped and was rescheduled for Jan 24.
So far, the Racers’ one appearance in OVC play has been an impressive one. Murray State handled Southeast Missouri last Thursday, Dec. 30, 106-81 with a very balanced and powerful offensive display that is the trademark, it would seem, of this year’s team. At one time this season, the Racers were averaging right at 86 points a game, which, at the time, as sixth in the country.
Then, the Racers made a visit to Southeastern Conference power Auburn a few days before Christmas and that changed in a hurry. The Tigers, now ranked ninth in the nation, used their trademark, defense, to slow the Racers’ attack in a 71-58 Murray State loss in which the Racers only could muster a 32% night from the field.
However, as McMahon explained this week, maybe that was actually a feather in his team’s cap.
“I was mad about our 32%, but, then, LSU comes in for their next game and they could only shoot 25%,” McMahon said, with a bit of a chuckle, at how LSU, who beat Kentucky Tuesday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in a battle of top 20 teams, seemed to have worse issues with shooting the ball against Auburn. “We had our shot blocked too many times (11) in that game and one guy (Auburn center Walker Kessler, a transfer from national powerhouse North Carolina) had seven. Well, he had 11 against LSU, and I keep saying this, but being in that environment down there is going to help you later in the year.
“You hear about Duke and Kansas and others, but that is easily a top-five college basketball environment down there. Even though we’re disappointed with the loss, you definitely take away some confidence from that game.”
McMahon also defended his team giving up a high number of points to Southeast. The Redhawks entered as the fastest-playing team in the OVC and they justified that in Murray as they had 80 possessions.
“Most teams have maybe 68 a game. They’re getting 80 and that just shows you that they play a very high-octane game,” he said of Southeast, which went to always-tough Austin Peay two nights later and beat the Governors handily in Clarksville, Tennessee.
“Yes, they hit 12 threes and we had 11. However, they had to take 35 shots to get those 12, which is very inefficient. Meanwhile, we made 11 and shot 48% (led by guard Justice Hill’s sizzling 6-of-8 performance that accounted for most of his career-high 26 points). You look at our better performances throughout the season and you’ll notice the balance in scoring. We’re usually getting four or even five guys in double figures. It hasn’t just been one or two guards and that makes you hard to guard.”
Against Southeast, Hill was joined by forward KJ Williams’ double-double of 21 points and 11rebounds, guard Tevin Brown’s 17 points and reserve guard Trae Hannibal, who continues to provide power from the bench, with 15 points. Also, forward DJ Burns just missed his own double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Saturday’s game was still scheduled to be played as of press time Thursday. Follow the Ledger & Times online or on Facebook for possible updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.